FDA approves latest COVID vaccine booster for kids 5 and under





The updated vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are half a mixed shot of the original vaccine, half fine-tuned for the B4 and B5 Omicron strains. Is that enough to provide adequate protection at this time? These new bivalent vaccines, some variants of Omicron currently in circulation, are more targeted to protect against them. That’s what we need now, more protection against variants currently circulating in the community. The FDA has determined that children under the age of 6 should receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Pfizer’s vaccine should be her first three doses. In Dallas County alone, are a significant number of children eligible to transition to the latest booster? Vaccine coverage is fairly low among young people, so many children still need to be vaccinated. There is still a lot of room for inoculation. Why are there so few reactions? People said they were ready to end COVID, but COVID isn’t necessarily over with us. I know you are hesitant, but these vaccines are safe and effective, especially in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death compared to contracting COVID itself. It is much better to do There are recent reports of children’s hospitals, nearly 99% full. That’s RSV, COVID, and the flu. But is this COVID hesitation, indifference, fear, or is it contributing to the recent congestion? A combination of factors. Certainly, if more people can be vaccinated, the spread of infection can be slowed. But also, as you mentioned, we’re definitely seeing these increases in flu, RSV, and COVID. So, now that these boosters are available for up to 6 months, it’s really important that everyone is fully vaccinated against flu and COVID and continue to take other protective measures they can to slow the spread of the disease. is. Physical distancing, wearing a mask. You are in a crowded situation and you are washing your hands. They are all important. Are there any organizational efforts here to try and motivate people to take more action? As you know, we’ve done a lot with media agencies to promote this. We do a lot on social media. We have been holding pop-up events and working with our community partners to promote them, especially in communities with low vaccination coverage. there is. What we’ve seen historically is that a lot of the time people’s motivation is when things start to get worse and as you mentioned the hospitals start to look like they’re filling up Luckily, that’s kind of the situation we’re seeing right now. And sometimes that motivates people to get vaccinated. Means: Coronavirus (COVID-19) update: FDA approves updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccine for children up to 6 months of age CDC expands updated COVID-19 vaccine to include children aged 6 months to 5 years US FDA allows bivalent COVID shots for 6-month-old children

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.keranews.org/health-wellness/2022-12-19/fda-approves-updated-covid-vaccine-boosters-for-children-5-and-younger The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos