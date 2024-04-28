Ready to serve nine more years in prison rather than make a deal with the people enslaving Pakistan: Imran Khan





Lahore: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out any deal with those who enslaved the country, saying he was ready to serve another nine years in prison but would never strike a deal with them.

In a message issued on Friday on the occasion of the 28th Foundation Day of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Khan said the worst dictatorship had been imposed on the country, which was becoming the basis of destruction” of the economy, government, democracy and power. judicial.

He called on everyone to play their role to stop this drift towards the ruin of the country.

This is my message to the nation: I will make whatever sacrifices are necessary for real freedom, but I will never compromise on my freedom or that of my nation.

Khan said he had been held behind bars for the past nine months due to false [and] concocted cases.

I will stay in prison for another nine years if necessary, or more, but I will never make a deal with those who enslaved my nation.

Since his removal from power following a motion of no confidence in April 2022, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been convicted in at least four cases. Khan was lodged in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted in several cases.

Since breaking with the powerful military, Khan's party has faced a crackdown. The party has faced pressure in the form of arrests and desertions following the May 9 violence that erupted after Khan's arrest last year.

Khan's message came shortly after PTI chief Shehryar Afridi claimed the party would hold talks, but not with the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardai-led Pakistan People's Party or the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz in power, after their recent overtures.

We will discuss with the head of the army, DG I[SI] and the army because the need of the moment is to [prioritise] security of the country, Afridi said.

Terming both parties a rejection, Afridi reiterated that the party would discuss with the army chief about Pakistan's freedom and future as the country needs Khan.

He said both parties had only one option to give up their mandate and then the PTI would decide whether to go ahead with them or not.

Afridi said Khan wanted us to engage since day one [with the military leadership] but no response was received.

He said if a response had come, it would have been made known to the public.

Earlier this week, PTI leader lawyer Gohar Ali Khan claimed that Khan was being pressured into accepting a deal.

Dismissing speculations of secret talks with the establishment, lawyer Gohar made it clear that the party was neither interested nor in talks with anyone.

Independent candidates backed by Khan's PTI won more than 90 National Assembly seats in the February 8 general election. However, the PMN-L led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the PPP formed an alliance after the poll and prevented the jailed former prime minister's party from forming a federal government which took power last month .

