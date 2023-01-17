COVID XBB.1.5 more likely to infect vaccinated people: study caveats

XBB.1.5 is the latest COVID variant wreaking havoc around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently notified that 38 countries have reported cases of XBB.1.5. Of these, 82% are reported in the US, 8% in the UK and 2% in Denmark. A new study reveals that this variant is more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or who already have COVID-19. Here’s everything you need to know.

Strain XBB.1.5 is a close relative of the Omicron XBB variety, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Together, XBB and XBB.1.5 account for 44% of US cases.

This subvariant is now spreading 12.5% ​​faster than other variants in the United States, according to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

According to Reuters, the variant accounted for about 30% of cases in the first week of January, higher than the 27.6% the CDC estimated last week.

Vaccines are more susceptible to infection

According to a recent study by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Health, XBB.1.5 is the most contagious form of COVID-19 known to date, and it is the most contagious among people who have been vaccinated or who already have COVID-19. may be more likely to be infected with

“We don’t yet know if XBB.1.5 can cause more serious illness. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine, including the latest boosters, is still the best way to protect yourself. Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, including these new variants.”

Omicron’s subvariant XBB.1.5 currently accounts for 73% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in New York City.

A total of 26 cases found in India

A total of 26 cases of COVID XBB.1.5 have been found in India so far, as INSACOG data showed on Monday. exist in the territory. XBB.1.5 is behind the spike in his COVID cases in the US.