Connect with us

Health

A diagnosis of the flu increases the risk of a heart attack by 6 times

A diagnosis of the flu increases the risk of a heart attack by 6 times

 


A new study shows that people diagnosed with the flu are six times more likely to have a heart attack within the first week after testing positive for the flu virus than they were the year before or the year after.

The study was led by Dr. Annemarijn de Boer, together with the Julius Center for Life Sciences and Primary Care at UMC Utrecht in Utrecht, The Netherlands. 2018 survey Canadian researchers found a similarly strong relationship between flu and heart attacks in people hospitalized with heart attacks.



Dr. Annemarine de Boer

The current findings will be presented by de Boer at this year’s European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen, Denmark on April 18th.

de Boer’s team explains that the link between flu and heart attacks lies in the flu virus’ ability to increase the viscosity or clotting of blood. This clotting, along with inflammation from the body’s immune response, can weaken fatty plaques in the arteries. They point out that if the plaque ruptures, it can form a blood clot and cause a heart attack.

“In general, respiratory infections can cause blockages like this,” de Boer said in an interview.

Researchers enhance analysis with mortality data

The aim of this study was to replicate the study by Canadian researcher Kwon and colleagues, but to enhance the analysis by including mortality data across a broader population. It did not include deaths from heart attacks that occurred in .

For a broader analysis, de Boer used laboratory results from 16 laboratories across the Netherlands (covering about 40% of the population), as well as death and hospital records.

In the Netherlands, influenza testing and diagnosis is usually done in hospitals, so the patients under investigation are critically ill, she said.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see flu in the general population,” she said.

Laboratory confirmed 26,221 flu cases between 2008 and 2019. Of the influenza patients, 401 had at least one myocardial infarction within one year of their diagnosis of influenza (419 in total).

Of the 419, 25 occurred within 7 days of influenza diagnosis, 217 within 1 year before diagnosis, and 177 within 1 year of influenza diagnosis (excluding the first 7 days). ).

About a third of people (139 out of 401) died of some cause within a year of their flu diagnosis, the authors write.

Researchers in the Netherlands calculated that study participants were 6.16 times more likely to have a heart attack a week after being diagnosed with the flu than in the years before and after. Canadian researchers found that she was 6.05 times more likely to have a heart attack that week.

However, when the Dutch researchers excluded out-of-hospital mortality data, they got much lower but still significant risk numbers, just as the Canadian researchers did. The risk of seizures was 2.42-fold instead of 6.16-fold.

The reason for the different results when using the same parameters in the data may stem from the fact that outpatient influenza testing is less common in the Netherlands than in Canada.

Researchers say the findings show how imperfect data can lead to different results.

de Boer said it’s important that patients and doctors are aware of this link and be aware of heart attack symptoms.



Dr. Sheriff Mossad, M.D.

Sheriff Mossad, M.D., of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio said: Medscape Medical News, “It is not surprising that a Dutch study found that, excluding out-of-hospital deaths, there was only a 2.4-fold increase in heart attacks within one week of influenza diagnosis. , because a small proportion is expected to be due to heart attacks..

Impact on practice

Mossad said the findings add solid evidence that influenza is not necessarily just a short-term inconvenience. They also support the need for vaccination, he said.

“[This study] It will raise more awareness about the seriousness of the flu and its consequences,” he said.

He pointed out that previous research has shown that influenza infection can exacerbate underlying conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, liver and kidney disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Noting that the data was collected before the pandemic, the Mossad said the number of flu patients who had heart attacks during the pandemic was likely even higher than those figures indicated.

At the height of the pandemic, people experiencing chest pain and other symptoms were less likely to come to the hospital, possibly because of fear of contracting COVID-19, he explained.

The author and Dr. Mossad have not reported any relevant financial relationships.

European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. Announced on April 18, 2023. Abstract #4290

Marcia Frellick is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. She previously contributed to Chicago She’s Tribune, Science She’s News, and Nurse.com, and was editor at Chicago She’s the Sun Times, Cincinnati She’s the Enquirer, and St. She’s the Cloud (Minnesota) Times. . Follow her on her Twitter. @mfrellick.

Follow Medscape for more information. Facebook, twitter, Instagramand Youtube

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/990832

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: