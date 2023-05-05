Warenski leaves the CDC. WHO ends global COVID-19 emergency





After several hours world health organization (WHO) ended global emergency status COVID-19 On Friday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH said: she leaves Agency at the end of June. In a letter to President Joe Biden, Wallenski said the public health emergency was over and the country was in a period of “transition.” The US public health emergency will end on May 11th. “The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency marks a major turning point for our country, public health, and my tenure as CDC Director,” Wallenski wrote. “I have accepted this role at your request, with the goal of leaving the dark days of the pandemic behind and moving the CDC and public health forward to a better and more trustworthy place. she took over the CDC January 2021, one year after the pandemic began. In the United States, the death toll is at its lowest level since the early days of the outbreak in 2020. Wallenski came to the institution from Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Brigham Women’s Hospital. An infectious disease expert, she worked to improve communications and oversaw the Biden administration’s vaccine rollout. WHO declared the COVID-19 pandemic a global public health emergency on January 30, 2020. In addition to COVID-19, emergencies have been declared in the past for mpox, Zika, H1N1 influenza, polio, and Ebola. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend, with vaccination and infections increasing herd immunity, decreasing mortality, and increasing pressure on health systems. There has been some easing: “This trend has allowed most countries to return to their pre-COVID-19 lives.” However, Tedros said that just because the state of emergency is over, countries are downplaying the seriousness of COVID-19 and downplaying the importance of keeping recommended vaccinations up to date. This week, WHO also released its latest Strategic Response Plan. It aims to guide countries in their transition to long-term management of this disease. Worldwide, 13.3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. About 7 million people died. In the United States, the pandemic has killed more than 1.1 million people.

