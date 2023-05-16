CWRU researchers identify genetic marker for ‘advanced’ esophageal cancer, present study





Researchers at Case Western Reserve University may have made breakthroughs in the treatment of one of the most aggressive and deadly cancers that affects and kills thousands of Americans each year. I think there is In a paper published this month in a peer-reviewed journal Department of Gastroenterology, Researchers said they had found a biomarker in throat cells that could help predict whether a person will develop esophageal cancer in the future. Scientists said they had investigated a type of human gene that makes up most of the human genetic material but is poorly understood. “98 percent of the human genome is like dark matter,” said principal investigator Kishore Guda. “There are messages being sent all the time, but no one knows what those messages are.” Ribonucleic acid (RNA) was specifically investigated in this study. RNA tells amino acids in what order to arrange them to make proteins and carries the genetic information to all living cells. Researchers have found that some RNA molecules are “activated” in cancerous and precancerous tissues at high risk of developing cancer. These RNA molecules can then be detected in patient biopsies using routine imaging. The authors concluded that these RNA molecules may offer new opportunities for therapeutic targeting of cancer. A better understanding of the role of these genomes in esophageal cancer could lead to breakthroughs in the treatment and prevention of other types of cancer, Guda added. “These molecules in general may also play a role in other types of cancer,” he said. We hope that doctors will be able to use genetic testing to recognize and eliminate precancerous cell growth before it becomes cancer of the esophagus. Guda said such preemptive measures are very important because this type of cancer is resistant to treatment. “These cancer cells are very nasty, even if you nuke them with radiation or chemotherapy,” he said, adding that they are also very resistant to treatment. Because this type of cancer is highly lethal, preventing its onset is also important, Guda said. Only 20% of people survive five years after diagnosis. Researchers will work over the next year to see if current tests can collect precancerous cells, he said.

