Despite Recent Improvements, Study Finds Childhood Cancer Diagnosis Is More Common Than 15 Years Ago









CNN

—

According to one study, the number of childhood cancer diagnoses in the United States has been on the rise for more than a decade. study It was published Tuesday in the National Cancer Institute Journal. There were 14,381 new childhood cancer diagnoses in the United States in 2019, with approximately 177 new cases per million children and teens through age 19. Incidence rates have declined since peaking in 2016, but are still about 8% higher than then. In 2003, there were approximately 165 new infections per million children and adolescents. “Overall, the incidence of cancer in children and adolescents was very rare, and the increase was modest,” said the study’s first author and a pediatric oncologist in the Cancer Division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. David Siegel, an epidemiologist, said. . “Previous studies have also reported improved survival rates. Therefore, the combination of increased incidence and decreased mortality means that more and more cancer survivors will need long-term care and resources.” means.” The researchers drilled down into prevalence rates by cancer type, age group, geographic region, and other demographic subdivisions. Siegel said this detailed data could help improve patients’ lives by directing resources where they are most needed, especially in terms of clinical trials for treatment and supportive care. said. Leukemia is the most commonly diagnosed childhood cancer, with new diagnoses rising from 43 per million children in 2003 to 47 in 2019, according to the CDC. data. New diagnoses of lymphoma, liver tumor, bone tumor, and thyroid cancer also increased. However, melanoma diagnoses have declined, from about 6 new cases per million children in 2003 to about 3 in 2019. For this study, the researchers used data from medical records collected in the CDC’s Federal Cancer Statistics Database. By 2003, all 50 states were reporting data, providing a complete picture of childhood cancer in the US population. It can take years from diagnosis before the data is available in the system. 2019 is the most recent data at the time of the survey. Siegel said this lag in data could explain some of the recent drop in prevalence, especially amid the logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is room for hope. “It is very likely that there is some positive reason why cancer develops. [incidence] It’s declining,” he said. In the study, Siegel and his colleague authors found a potential relationship between reduced incidence of melanoma and public health interventions that emphasize the importance of sun protection at a young age. pointed out. “However, data artifacts can have an impact and should be interpreted with caution,” Siegel said. Factors such as cancer detection, reporting, and changes in risk factors also add to the complexity of the trend. Siegel said childhood cancer is rare, so more data is needed to understand it.of Pediatric cancer STAR method – focused on survivors, treatment, access and research – was relicensed this year with commitments through fiscal year 2028. One of the goals of this law is to make childhood cancer data accessible in the shortest possible time. “We expect the data to become more real-time and help clinicians use it to meet patient needs and improve outcomes more quickly,” Siegel said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/11/health/childhood-cancer-diagnosis-study/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos