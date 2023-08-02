



August 2, 2023 A horse in Lanark County has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). EEEV is normally found in wild birds but can occasionally spread to horses and humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Similar to West Nile Virus, humans get infected with EEEV through the bite of an infected mosquito (humans do not get infected from a horse or another human). The mosquitoes that carry the virus are usually found close to flooded woodlands. Over the years, there have been three human cases of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in Ontario. Although rare, it can cause a serious neurological disease in all age groups, even death. While a vaccine against EEEV exists for horses, there is none for humans; therefore, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is issuing a reminder to everyone to take precautions against mosquito bites. To help protect yourself and your family, please take the following steps: Apply insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin, making sure to follow label directions. You can also ask a pharmacist for help when selecting an insect repellent.

Wear light-coloured clothing, long sleeves, pants and socks when outside.

Avoid being outside at dusk and dawn, as mosquitoes are the most active at that time.

Ensure that all containers in or around the yard such as tires, pool covers, saucers for flowerpots, wading pools and children’s toys are regularly emptied of standing water.

Ensure that screens, windows and doors are fully sealed to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house. For more information about eastern equine encephalitis virus, visit Insect Bites and Diseases – Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit or call 1-800-660-5853. You can also follow LGLhealthunit on social media for important updates. Contact: For media interviews, contact [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://healthunit.org/horse-in-lgl-with-eeev/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos