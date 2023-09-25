Health
Have you gotten your shot? 5 things to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine.
By Charles Passy
The shot, which guards against the current variants, is now available
It may be time to get your COVID-19 vaccine again.
There’s a new shot that’s now available to guard against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was recommending the vaccine, which is being produced in versions by Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE)-BioNTech (BNTX), for people 6 months of age and older.
Here are answers to some common questions about the shot — and what you may need to know before you receive it.
Why are we seeing another vaccine?
These shots are all about maintaining protection against the virus as new COVID-19 variants emerge. The CDC said: “The updated vaccines should work well against currently circulating variants of COVID-19, including BA.2.86, and continue to be the best way to protect yourself against severe disease.” The CDC also noted that “protection from COVID-19 vaccines and infection decline over time. An updated COVID-19 vaccine provides enhanced protection against the variants currently responsible for most hospitalizations in the United States.”
So, everyone who is 6 months or older should receive it?
That’s the CDC’s recommendation, but not everyone sees this shot as a firm requirement, depending on various medical and other factors.
Dr. Paul A. Offit, a pediatrician with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who specializes in infectious diseases, told MarketWatch that the new vaccine is a must for some who are at higher risk for developing serious illness, such as people who are over 75, people who have certain health problems (including diabetes, obesity or chronic lung or heart disease) and people who are immunocompromised.
And what about the others? Offit said it can be a case of “low risk, low reward.” Meaning there’s little harm in getting the shot and it may buy “a few months protection against mild disease,” Offit said. But he stops short of saying the vaccine is an absolute necessity for such people.
Still, CDC director Dr. Mandy K. Cohen counters such an argument. In a column for the New York Times, Cohen noted that all the members of her family, including her 9- and 11-year-old daughters, would be getting the shot. “Some viruses…change over time. This coronavirus is one of them. It finds ways to evade our immune systems by constantly evolving. That’s why our vaccines need to be updated to match the changed virus,” Cohen explained.
What if you recently had COVID? Or have just gotten the previous COVID shot?
Offit said you should wait at least two months — and possibly as long as four months — before receiving the new vaccine.
The CDC said, “You should get a COVID-19 vaccine even if you already had COVID-19,” adding “you may consider delaying your next vaccine by 3 months from when your [COVID] symptoms started or, if you had no symptoms, when you received a positive test.”
Where can you get the new shot?
The CDC said the vaccine “will be available…at most places you would normally go to get your vaccines.”
How much will it cost?
The new shots are expected to have list prices of $110 to $130, but the CDC said, “Most Americans can still get a COVID-19 vaccine for free.” That is, most health-insurance plans will cover the cost.
As for those without insurance, the CDC said there are still plenty of free options, including programs run by local health centers and health departments as well as pharmacies participating in the CDC’s Bridge Access Program. For more information about where to get the shot, go to Vaccines.gov.
-Charles Passy
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-24-23 1828ET
Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20230924190/have-you-gotten-your-shot-5-things-to-know-about-the-new-covid-19-vaccine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Have you gotten your shot? 5 things to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine.
- Everyday chemicals linked to increased cancer risk, especially in women
- Honour killings: ‘If my parents found me, they could kill me’ – BBC News
- How life is changing for Italy’s gay families – BBC News
- New immunology study highlights importance of COVID vaccination of those who have already been exposed to the virus
- Second ship carrying Ukrainian grain reaches Turkey – BBC News
- Is it possible in mice to restore walking after paralysis from spinal cord injury?
- Sample of Solar System’s most dangerous asteroid lands on Earth – BBC News
- Neural circuitry of mouse mothers to pups’ calls deciphered
- Inside Russia’s Post-Prighozin Plans in Africa
- China sentences Uyghur scholar to life in jail – BBC News
- UT Health San Antonio study links aspartame to autism in males