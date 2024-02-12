Cambodia reports new case of bird flu, 9-year-old brother dies from virus





Cambodia, Phnom Penh — Cambodia's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the brother of a boy who died last week from bird flu has tested positive for the virus. The death of the 9-year-old in the northeastern province of Kratie is the first bird flu death in Cambodia this year, following four cases reported by the World Health Organization last year. Avian influenza, also known as avian influenza, usually spreads among poultry and was not considered a threat to people until 1997, when an outbreak occurred among visitors to a Hong Kong poultry market. Most human cases have been linked to direct contact with infected poultry, but there are concerns that the virus may evolve and become more easily transmitted between humans. The WHO and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization warned this month that Lunar New Year festivities, celebrated in many parts of Asia, increased the risk of spreading the virus. Cambodia's Ministry of Health said in a statement that the 16-year-old brother tested positive for the virus on Sunday but is not showing any symptoms. The boy is receiving treatment and authorities are investigating who his brother came into contact with and how and where he contracted the virus. The Ministry of Health said the boy who died last week developed symptoms including fever, shortness of breath, cough and fainting after eating a meal made from chicken and duck grown by his parents.

