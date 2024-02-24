Health
These healthy habits can significantly reduce your risk
- Adopting a healthy lifestyle can reduce your risk of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). These habits include not smoking, being physically active, and getting enough quality sleep.
- Experts say that smoking cessation reduces inflammation, exercise regulates bowel movements, and sleep can boost immune function, all of which contribute to gut health and reducing symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Stated.
- To treat IBS, avoid spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol. Also, exercise regularly, don't smoke, and practice good sleep hygiene.
Following a healthy lifestyle is associated with a lower risk of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), according to new research results. study. These habits include not smoking, being physically active, and getting enough quality sleep.
The results of this study were published in a journal on February 20th. intestine.
Researchers investigated five important healthy behaviors. These include quitting smoking and getting at least seven hours of quality sleep every night. A high level of vigorous physical activity each week.high quality balanced diet daily; and moderate alcohol intake.
Researchers analyzed participants from UK Biobank with an average age of 55 years. Participants included 64,268 people, just over half (55%) of whom were women, who completed at least two 24-hour dietary recall questionnaires. The study period was 12.6 years, during which 961 (1.5%) IBS cases were recorded.
Results showed that 7,604 (12%) of the participants did not engage in any of the five healthy lifestyle behaviors, while 20,662 (32%) reported one. 21,901 people (34%) reported 2 cases. and 14,101 (22%) reported 3 to 5 behaviors at the start of the study.
According to the results of this study, people who increase the number of these healthy lifestyle behaviors reduced their IBS risk proportionally by 21% and 36% when adhering to 1, 2, or 3 to 5 behaviors. may be seen to decrease. , IBS risk was 42%, respectively.
Additionally, three healthy behaviors were independently associated with lower risk of IBS. high levels of physical activity (17% reduction); and high quality sleep (27% reduction).
Although the exact cause of IBS is not completely understood, several factors appear to contribute to its development. Dr. Anthony LemboPhysicians specializing in gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition at the Cleveland Clinic provided the following list:
- Increased sensitivity to pain and discomfort in the intestines.
- changed intestinal flora: This may be caused by an imbalance in the type and amount of bacteria in your intestines.
- Immunodysregulation: low-grade inflammation in the intestines or dysfunction of the immune system
- Food intolerance or food sensitivity: Certain foods or food components can trigger symptoms in IBS patients.
- Psychological factors: Stress, anxiety, and depression can make symptoms worse or contribute to their development.
- Gastrointestinal dysmotility: Irregular contractions of the intestinal muscles can cause symptoms such as diarrhea and constipation.
It is important to note that IBS is a very broad term.
“It's a broad grouping of different gastrointestinal diseases that all cause the same symptoms (basically irregular bowel habits and abdominal discomfort), so the range is wide.” he said. Dr.Aditya Sreenivasan, a gastroenterologist at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital. “But it can be caused by a variety of digestive problems. It can be caused by hormonal irregularities that cause changes in body fluids and irregular bowel movements, bacterial growth in the colon and/or small intestine. It can be caused by an imbalance or sensitive nerves in the gastrointestinal tract. There are probably several other causes that are not well understood.”
Research has shown that smoking cessation, high levels of vigorous physical activity, and adequate quality sleep are associated with managing IBS symptoms.
According to Lembo, the relationship likely lies in the influence of a variety of factors, including:
- Quitting smoking can reduce inflammation in your gut and improve your overall gastrointestinal health.
- Regular exercise regulates intestinal movements, increases gastrointestinal motility, lower stress levelmay improve overall bowel function and reduce the severity of IBS symptoms.
- poor sleep quality or lack of sleep can have negative effects gut healthimmune function, and stress levels.
It is important to note that the multifactorial nature of IBS includes a variety of biological, psychosocial, and environmental factors.
“Lifestyle modifications such as not smoking, regular physical activity, and maintaining good health.” healthy sleep habits, is a key element in the management of IBS,” Lembo said. “The research highlighted suggests that healthy lifestyle choices can potentially reduce the risk of developing IBS. I am making the same lifestyle modifications.”
“Each of these plays an important role in influencing different factors that increase or decrease IBS symptoms,” Sreenivasan said. “Smoking causes systemic inflammation and also leads to swallowing large amounts of air, both of which can independently worsen or cause various IBS symptoms.”
Dr. Sreenivasan further adds, “Lack of exercise can lead to decreased intestinal motility, which can lead to increased stress hormone levels. Similarly, if you have trouble sleeping – Lack of sleep It interferes with the brain's ability to modulate signals received from splanchnic (or enteric) nerves. ”
So if your brain normally blocks signals from your gut that are activated by changes in body fluids, intestinal contractions, or gas, your sleep-deprived brain will take in all those signals and interpret them as discomfort and pain. Recognize, Sreenivasan explained.
Treatment for IBS usually focuses on managing symptoms and improving overall quality of life. This may include a combination of dietary changes, lifestyle modifications, medications, and psychological interventions, Lembo said.
Common approaches to treating IBS include:
- Dietary modifications: Avoid trigger foods that worsen symptoms, such as certain types of carbohydrates (FODMAPs), caffeine, alcohol, and spicy foods. Increasing your fiber intake or trying a low FODMAP diet under the guidance of a medical professional may also help reduce symptoms.
- Lifestyle changes: quit smoking, exercise, get enough sleep
- Medications: Over-the-counter or prescription medications may be used to manage certain symptoms of IBS, including: antispasmodic for abdominal pain, laxative for constipation, or anti-diarrheal medication for diarrhea. Probiotics may also be recommended to restore balance to the gut microbiome.
- Psychological intervention: Cognitive behavioral therapy, hypnotherapy, or mindfulness-based stress reduction
Treatment of IBS should be individualized and ideally performed by a multidisciplinary team.
New research shows that practicing a healthy lifestyle (smoking cessation, being active, getting enough quality sleep) may reduce your risk of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Masu.
These habits are beneficial for gut health because smoking can reduce inflammation, exercise can regulate bowel movements, and sleep can strengthen immune function.
To manage IBS symptoms, avoid spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol. Additionally, exercise regularly, don't smoke, and practice good sleep hygiene.
|
