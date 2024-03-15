Health
More measles cases reported in Ontario in 2024 than all cases in the previous year
Public Health Ontario announced that more cases have been confirmed. measles More have been reported this year so far than last year.
As of March 13, just three months into this year, public health officials announced eight laboratory-confirmed cases of measles in Ontario.
In all of 2023, there were seven laboratory cases of measles reported in the state.
Measles is a very serious respiratory infection that is highly contagious and can be spread by coughing and sneezing.
Ontario's Public Health Agency said “measles is rare” in Canada because of advanced immunization efforts that have successfully eliminated measles. Measles cases are usually associated with travel, the PHO said.
“As measles activity increases globally, measles cases are beginning to increase in Ontario,” Ontario Public Health said in a statement.
Ontario Public Health said six of the 2,024 cases are travel-related and were acquired outside Canada. The other two cases occurred in people with unknown sources of infection, no travel history, and no links to confirmed cases.
Of the eight cases, one was reported in Brampton, one in Toronto, one in Brantford, one in Newmarket, one in London, one in Simcoe Muskoka and two in Hamilton.
Measles infection status and how to protect yourself
