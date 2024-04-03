Avian influenza detected in chickens at a Texas factory run by the largest U.S. production company





The nation's largest egg producer announced Tuesday that it had temporarily suspended operations at one of its Texas facilities after avian influenza was detected in chickens. This is the latest in a steady rise in cases among U.S. livestock in recent weeks. karmaine foods Said it was culled 1.6 million chickens and 337,000 hens tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at a facility in Palmer County, Texas. caused Caused by influenza A virus, which is widely spread among wild and domestic birds. A Texas dairy worker was being treated for the virus that causes bird flu, and his symptoms were his only symptoms. The second known human case has been confirmed in the United States, state and federal officials announced Monday.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Said The person tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza. Calmaine Foods announced that as of March 2, 3.6 percent of its flock had been culled. Said. The company said that “no farm is immune from HPAI,” but added that it “remains committed to a robust biosecurity program across our sites.” minnesota state officials report Last month, the first case of avian influenza in livestock occurred in the United States, when a baby goat living on a farm with infected chickens tested positive. Bird flu last month was also detected in dairy cows in Texas and Kansas. Later that week, U.S. officials Said A cow in Michigan has tested positive. There are also presumptive positive tests among cattle in Idaho and New Mexico, suggesting the virus may be spreading among cattle. On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced an outbreak of avian influenza. detected The commercial poultry farm in Ionia County is “the fourth case of HPAI detected at a commercial facility” since the virus was first identified in the state in 2022. US Department of Agriculture also said On Tuesday, a case was detected in a dairy herd in Idaho. the official said Risk to human health It remains low. But the CDC warned that people who have been exposed unprotected to other animals, including infected birds and livestock, are at higher risk of infection. You should also avoid raw or undercooked foods, unpasteurized milk, and raw cheese. According to the CDC. Cooking eggs and chicken to an internal temperature of about 165 degrees generally “kills bacteria and viruses, including the avian influenza virus.” To tell. Backyard chickens and pet chickens are at risk if they come into contact with wild birds that carry the virus. Human symptoms of bird flu include Bloodshot eyes, fever, cough, sore throat, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and seizures are less common, according to the CDC.

