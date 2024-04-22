You can train your brain and become smarter.Try these 10 expert-backed ways

How many times have you watched “The Big Bang Theory” and wished you could remember it with a photo like the main character Sheldon? Well, you're not alone.

Now, you may not have a photographic memory like he does, but what if I told you that there is a way you can train your brain to be smarter?

Read on to find out.

1. Exercise regularly

We know that regular training is beneficial for the body. But over the years, some studies have shown that regular exercise is also beneficial for the brain.

For example, in 2017 study Among adults over 65, those who exercise four times a week have been shown to cut their risk of dementia in half. The study also shows that exercise improves memory, concentration, and other cognitive functions at all ages.

Research shows that exercise at any age improves memory, concentration, and other cognitive functions.Photo: Unsplash

Dr Ashish Bansal, consultant psychiatrist and co-founder of House Of Aesthetics in Mumbai, agrees. He explains that physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, promoting the growth of new brain cells and strengthening connections between existing neurons.

“Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or cycling, on most days of the week,” he adds.

2. Balance Omega 3 and Omega 6

Did you know that the brain is the fattest organ in the body and is made up of at least 60 percent fat?

Therefore, a good balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids is essential for brain and overall body health.

Brandon Block, DCM, chiropractic neurologist and medical director of Innovative Health and Wellness in Dallas, said: Reader's Digest (November 2019 Edition), “Fat stabilizes the brain's cell walls, transports fat-soluble vitamins into the bloodstream for absorption, and storage. They also reduce inflammation and help the immune system function properly. ”

Fruits such as walnuts, kiwifruit, papaya, avocado, berries, and oranges are rich in omega-3s.Photo: Unsplash

How do you do it? Make sure to include foods such as fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, anchovies, arctic char, trout, eggs, flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, kiwifruit, papaya, avocados, berries, and omega-3s like oranges, corn, and grapeseeds. Please incorporate it. , soybeans, peanuts for omega-6.

3. “My time is important.”

Dr. Roshan Mansukhani, a music therapist and counselor from Mumbai, says spending 10 minutes a day with yourself can help you bounce back and get “clear of all the solutions we were looking for.”

To do this, he says, you need to shut down the internet and look at your thoughts or pick one of your favorite hobbies.

“I still have a treasured collection of coins. When I take them out of the box once a week and look at them, it brings back memories of the good old days and makes me smile,” says Dr. Mansukhani.

4. Choose your friends wisely

in studyscientists examined the brains of a group of graduate students who were close friends.

They found that when these friends watched short videos, their brains had similar responses.

They had similar levels of alertness and distractibility, felt similarly challenged, and showed similar signs of boredom.

Conclusion? Good friends may be good for your brain.

Dr. Bansal also says that participating in social activities and maintaining strong relationships with family and friends can help reduce stress and improve cognitive function.

“Meet new people and be socially active by joining a club, volunteering, or taking a class,” says Dr. Bansal.

5. Get enough sleep

There's no problem that a good nap can't solve. All jokes aside, sleep is extremely important if you want your brain to stay healthy and function well, as it helps with memory consolidation, learning, and overall brain health. According to Dr. Bansal.

Aim for 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep each night.Photo: Unsplash

To achieve this, Dr. Bansal says you should aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night and establish a consistent sleep schedule to regulate your body clock.

6. Relationship between the brain and the gut

Gut health can be a good indicator of brain health.

“Animal studies show that gut bacteria can influence everything from your mood to your response to stress,” says fitness expert and nutritionist Erin Palinsky-Wade. Reader's Digest (November 2019).

“A diet rich in prebiotics and probiotics may help transform gut health and fight depression and anxiety,” he added.

7. Meditate

Dr. Bansal says take 10 to 15 minutes each day to practice mindfulness meditation, focusing on your breathing and observing your thoughts non-judgmentally.

why? According to him, mindfulness meditation improves concentration, attention, and emotional regulation, all of which contribute to improved cognitive function.

8. Train your brain to be happy

A happy brain is a sharp brain.

What if I told you that you could train your brain to be happy?

Our brains have something called a “negativity bias,” which may have helped our ancestors recognize threats to their survival.

However, this negativity bias always makes us think negatively (Hmm, hello, I'm thinking too much.).

But in today's world, experts say, our brains benefit from more positive thinking.

a 2011 survey They found that participants who practiced being mindful of positive experiences had increased amounts of gray matter in brain areas involved in learning, memory, and emotional regulation.

9. Manage stress

Chronic stress can negatively impact brain health and cognitive function.

Chronic stress can negatively impact brain health.Photo: Unsplash

“Try stress-reducing techniques like yoga, deep breathing, and long walks,” says Dr. Shyam Sharma, a physician in Assam.

10. Take a vacation

There's nothing wrong with taking a break when your brain needs it. In fact, Dr. Sharma believes that taking time off from his job and daily responsibilities reduces stress, improves cognitive function, and ultimately makes the brain more alert.

Incorporating these 10 simple steps into your daily routine will help your brain grow smarter and maintain optimal cognitive function.

Remember that the brain is a powerful organ that can adapt and change in response to new experiences and challenges. By prioritizing your brain health, you can maximize your cognitive abilities.