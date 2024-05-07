Content of CDC call with state public health partners on avian influenza and farm worker protection | CDC Online Newsroom





May 6, 2024 – Today, CDC Principal Deputy Director Nirav D. Shah met with state health officials, public health emergency preparedness directors, state epidemiologists, state public health veterinarians, and leaders from public health partner organizations. We discussed worker protection and personal protective equipment (PPE). Avian influenza. The CDC urged jurisdictions to make PPE available to workers at dairy farms, poultry farms, and slaughterhouses. Specifically, the CDC asked state health departments to work with community partners who can help coordinate and facilitate PPE distribution, including state agriculture department officials and farmworker organizations. Shah noted that some states are already distributing PPE to dairy farms and recommended that states prioritize the distribution of PPE to farms with herds with confirmed cases of avian influenza. did. Jurisdictions were asked to use existing stockpiles of personal protective equipment for this effort. Mr. Shah also briefed state officials on how to request additional PPE from the HHS/ASPR National Strategic Stockpile if needed. Although the CDC's assessment of the immediate risk to the U.S. public from avian influenza remains low, Shah said it is important for countries to act now to protect people with occupational exposures who may be at higher risk of infection. emphasized. CDC has been actively collaborating with state and local health departments, farm worker organizations, and public health veterinarians since first learning of the HPAI outbreak in dairy herds. CDC is also sharing information with staff at federally qualified health centers that care for farmworkers to help ensure these staff are aware of the importance of her PPE and their options for obtaining it. doing. Mr. Shah reiterated the agency's commitment to supporting state health officials with the on-the-ground public health response to this outbreak. The CDC provides real-time support to state and local public health officials and staff who are ready to deploy within 24 hours upon request. CDC continues to provide states with the latest situation information and advice to support public health response efforts.

