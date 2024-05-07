7 tips to prevent summer asthma attacks





The theme for World Asthma Day 2024 is “Asthma Education Empowers” World Asthma Day is an annual event aimed at raising global awareness of asthma. This day is observed on the first Tuesday of May every year. Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, causing symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath.theme of world asthma day 2024 is “Asthma Education Empowers.” This year's theme focuses on empowering people with asthma by educating them about asthma management and the need for timely medical help. asthma management Breathing in hot air can trigger asthma symptoms. Hot, dry, or humid summer weather can cause your airways to narrow and tighten. People with asthma may find it difficult to breathe in such situations. Summer is here in India to coincide with World Asthma Day 2024. Here are some tips to help you manage your asthma during the hot summer months. Asthma Day 2024: Breathing in hot air can trigger asthma symptoms

Photo credit: iStock Tips for managing asthma in summer Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonary Department, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, shared some tips. Below is: 1) If you are planning an outdoor activity, try to schedule it early in the day. This reduces the chance of going out during the hottest part of the day. 2) If you find that your asthma is more difficult to control during hot weather, continue to consult your pulmonologist before the season to discuss treatment options. The goal is to work with your healthcare provider to ensure your asthma is properly controlled. 3) Store your asthma inhaler away from direct sunlight and outside the heated compartment of your car. It is wise to store your inhaler in a closed, cool place. 4) When treating asthma, it is important to ensure that the asthma is properly controlled from the beginning. Remember to take your asthma control medication regularly and always keep emergency medication on hand. 5) It is recommended to always stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. 6) Always check the weather forecast and temperatures and plan your outdoor activities accordingly. 7) Try to reduce indoor air pollution by using an air purifier. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/health/world-asthma-day-2024-7-tips-to-prevent-asthma-attacks-in-summer-5607074 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos