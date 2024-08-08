Health
Evidence of Legionella found in three cooling towers in London, Ontario – London
of Middlesex-London Health Authority The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MLHU) announced that they have found evidence of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease amid a continuing local outbreak.
MLHU officials said at a press conference on Wednesday that there are 24 confirmed cases in the region, four people currently hospitalized and one confirmed death. Twenty-two cases were reported last Friday.
The names and other details of the deceased have not been released, but they were confirmed to be over 50 years old.
Legionnaires' disease is a respiratory disease caused by a bacteria called Legionella that is usually present in hot water sources such as hot water tanks and air conditioning systems.
Symptoms include high fever, chills, dry cough and shortness of breath, and can lead to pneumonia two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria.
The MLHU said it had tested about 12 cooling towers within a three-mile radius of where most of the infected people live or work, and found evidence of Legionella bacteria in three.
Dr Joan Kearon, the MLHU's acting medical officer of health, said investigations were still taking time and it was possible the cause might never be found for “a variety of reasons”.
“A five-kilometre radius is a pretty large geographical area, so it may take some time to investigate,” Mr Kearon said. “We've already encouraged operators to review their maintenance records and systems to ensure they're kept up to date and disinfected, so by the time we take samples the area may already have been disinfected and the risk removed.”
It has not been confirmed whether any of the sites with evidence of Legionella are linked to the current outbreak.
The cases are considered “community spread” as they are not linked to indoor transmission. The area within a five-kilometre radius where many cases have been confirmed is in south-east London, but the exact location has not been identified.
“Given the way Legionnaires' disease is transmitted and its wide geographical range, identifying the source of infection does not help people understand their personal risk or take action to reduce that risk,” Kearon said. “It is not transmitted from person to person, through water or by eating contaminated food. It is transmitted by inhaling droplets sprayed into the air.”
London's Health Department said it would provide further guidance to Londoners in due course on how to clean and disinfect household items such as shower heads, humidifiers and hot tubs to prevent community transmission.
A further update on the outbreak is expected to be released on Monday afternoon.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10686647/legionella-bacteria-london-cooling-towers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
