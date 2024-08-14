Puppy euthanized after health alert after Colorado adoption event tests negative for rabies

The couple who rescued the puppy were saddened and disappointed to learn that their dog tested negative for rabies after being put down, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment ordered that the dog be euthanized after it was put down. A littermate tested positive for rabies After the adoption event.

The infected puppy was last seen with other puppies at an adoption event on July 20. The puppy showed no symptoms of infection until July 29 and no symptoms of rabies until August 1.

Jessica Eden and Keith Brueck adopted one of the puppies. They took their puppy, Musubi, to the vet and he is showing no symptoms. The couple told CBS News Colorado they are willing to go to any lengths to implement strict quarantine measures to ensure the dog doesn't have rabies and won't be put down.

And that's exactly what happened.

Last week, Eden and Brueck found a public health order on their door stating that if they didn't surrender their dog, they could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. They asked for an attorney, but were unable to get the representation they needed in time to fully understand their rights or prepare for what was to come.

“We could take him and run and definitely go to jail, or maybe we can do something to protect the community if he tests positive for rabies,” Eden said.

Musubi's rabies test was negative.

Dogs can only be tested after they have been euthanized.

After Musubi was euthanized, the couple received word that several other puppies had tested negative for rabies, and they believe the puppies' lives could have been saved if the state had taken the time to communicate and cooperate more.

“We just wanted them to stick to their guns and take it into consideration,” Brueck said. “We weren't going to go against the recommendations that they defined. We just wanted them to reverse the options that they presented on Thursday on Friday.”

CDPHE released the following statement:

“In these circumstances, infected animals should be immediately euthanized or placed in strict quarantine for 120 days in a facility that can isolate them from humans and other animals. Because strict quarantine is not possible, the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians guidelines recommend that infected, unvaccinated animals be euthanized.”

Feeling hopeless, Eden and Brück were forced to make a devastating decision: With the possibility of Musubi being forcibly taken away, they resolved to hand him over.

The couple gave Musubi the best possible final days.

“We wanted him to have a really peaceful final day. We gave him lots of treats, he ate straight from the bag,” Eden said.

CBS News Colorado is still waiting to hear from CDPHE about test results for the remaining 10 from the same puppy.

The couple are still seeking further clarification.

“It seems very confused. It seems like they don't even understand their own policy. And at some point, I think they realized they didn't even know what to do in this situation and they panicked,” Brueck said. “Something seems wrong.”