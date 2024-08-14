Health
Puppy euthanized after health alert after Colorado adoption event tests negative for rabies
The couple who rescued the puppy were saddened and disappointed to learn that their dog tested negative for rabies after being put down, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment ordered that the dog be euthanized after it was put down. A littermate tested positive for rabies After the adoption event.
The infected puppy was last seen with other puppies at an adoption event on July 20. The puppy showed no symptoms of infection until July 29 and no symptoms of rabies until August 1.
Jessica Eden and Keith Brueck adopted one of the puppies. They took their puppy, Musubi, to the vet and he is showing no symptoms. The couple told CBS News Colorado they are willing to go to any lengths to implement strict quarantine measures to ensure the dog doesn't have rabies and won't be put down.
And that's exactly what happened.
Last week, Eden and Brueck found a public health order on their door stating that if they didn't surrender their dog, they could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. They asked for an attorney, but were unable to get the representation they needed in time to fully understand their rights or prepare for what was to come.
“We could take him and run and definitely go to jail, or maybe we can do something to protect the community if he tests positive for rabies,” Eden said.
Musubi's rabies test was negative.
Dogs can only be tested after they have been euthanized.
After Musubi was euthanized, the couple received word that several other puppies had tested negative for rabies, and they believe the puppies' lives could have been saved if the state had taken the time to communicate and cooperate more.
“We just wanted them to stick to their guns and take it into consideration,” Brueck said. “We weren't going to go against the recommendations that they defined. We just wanted them to reverse the options that they presented on Thursday on Friday.”
CDPHE released the following statement:
“In these circumstances, infected animals should be immediately euthanized or placed in strict quarantine for 120 days in a facility that can isolate them from humans and other animals. Because strict quarantine is not possible, the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians guidelines recommend that infected, unvaccinated animals be euthanized.”
Feeling hopeless, Eden and Brück were forced to make a devastating decision: With the possibility of Musubi being forcibly taken away, they resolved to hand him over.
The couple gave Musubi the best possible final days.
“We wanted him to have a really peaceful final day. We gave him lots of treats, he ate straight from the bag,” Eden said.
CBS News Colorado is still waiting to hear from CDPHE about test results for the remaining 10 from the same puppy.
The couple are still seeking further clarification.
“It seems very confused. It seems like they don't even understand their own policy. And at some point, I think they realized they didn't even know what to do in this situation and they panicked,” Brueck said. “Something seems wrong.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/euthanized-puppy-tests-negative-rabies-following-health-warning/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Puppy euthanized after health alert after Colorado adoption event tests negative for rabies
- After Faiz's arrest, Imran downplays their relationship – Journal
- Regent Taliabu Attends Agenda of President Joko Widodo's Visit to Garuda IKN Palace
- US sends submarine to Middle East as tensions rise | BBC News
- Earthquake hits northwest Las Vegas | Las Vegas Local
- 2028 Olympic events coming to LA: Will breaking return?
- This group of voters is helping to reduce Harris Trump's lead in swing states
- Lahore court refuses to hear arguments against Imran – Pakistan
- Trial of former Canadian junior world hockey players in sexual abuse case set for September 2025
- Pakpak Bharat Regent Follows President Joko Widodo's Direct Leadership at Garuda Palace
- Xi the Reformer and the China of the Future
- NCAA rules ban incoming Michigan State tennis player Matthew Forbes from earning money at the US Open