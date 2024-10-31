NSW Department of Health issues public alert about potential virus risks at Sydney beauty clinics | Sydney





The New South Wales Department of Health issued a public health alert Customers at a Sydney beauty clinic have been warned to get tested for a bloodborne virus “due to breaches of infection control within the clinic” where invasive procedures were carried out by people who were not registered as medical professionals. Fresh Cosmetic Clinic has closed its doors at 630 George Street following the closure of its South East Sydney local. health The district public health department inspected the clinic on October 22 and considered evidence from the Healthcare Complaints Commission (HCCC). Public Health has confirmed that some of the procedures carried out may be at risk of exposing customers to viruses such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV. Dr. Vicki Shepard, the department's director, said in a statement Thursday that patients who have received injections or had invasive procedures such as breast implants or facial or nose sculpting are not eligible for testing. He said he needed to see a general practitioner as soon as possible. In cosmetic surgery, nose Line carving involves reshaping to add contour and is often done in combination with fillers. A NSW Health spokesperson said the clinic was using the term for a broader range of procedures, including the insertion of lift threads. The clinic describes it as “soft sculptural silicone to lift the nasal ridge.” “Blood-borne viruses can spread between patients if injections or invasive procedures are performed without strict infection control,” Mr Shepherd said in the NSW Health Department warning. “People infected with bloodborne viruses may not show symptoms for years, so it's important to get tested for subclinical infection.” There are effective treatments available.” in Thursday's statementHCCC said Fresh Cosmetic Clinic Sydney was known as “Blissful” and “among other names”. The commission executed a search warrant on the clinic on October 16 after receiving numerous complaints “made in connection with the clinic.” According to a statement from the HCCC, evidence obtained during the investigation revealed that unregistered people at the clinic were performing invasive cosmetic procedures, including injections of dermal fillers such as Botox and hyaluronic acid. “These procedures must be performed by registered health care professionals,” the HCCC said. HCCC also found that unregistered personnel at the clinic were administering prescription-only medications for procedures such as Botox, hyaluronic acid, and anesthetic injections that were not prescribed by registered physicians. The commission also found that some of the clinic's drug inventory had expired and displayed registration certificates of registered practitioners who were no longer working at the clinic. HCCC said: “The public who attends the clinic believe they are receiving treatment from a registered health care professional when they are not.” “Many people may have had side effects from procedures performed at the clinic.” On October 30, the HCCC issued an interim restraining order against the clinic, prohibiting the health agency from providing any type of medical services for eight weeks. If you are a client of Fresh Cosmetic Clinic and have concerns about the care or treatment you have received, please contact the Medical Complaints Commission at [email protected].

Customers can also contact their local public health office on 1300 066 055 for more information about blood-borne viruses.

