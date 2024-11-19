Menopause and menopause: Q&A with Dr. Flavia Fairbanks Lima de Oliveira

Posted by: Jodi Nicotra | November 19, 2024 | 8 minutes read | share



Dr. Flavia Fairbanks Lima de Oliveira says internet self-diagnosis and lack of knowledge among health care providers are contributing to misconceptions about what was once called “change.”

If you haven't noticed, perimenopause and menopause I'm having a little time.

Just a few years ago, people complained of a lack of information about the array of problems that characterize the cessation of menstrual cycles.

now, Companies run by celebrities It promises to reduce symptoms common during perimenopause and menopause, such as brain fog, hot flashes, and vaginal dryness. Perimenopause is regularly referenced in TV shows and movies, and this year marked its first appearance. new york times calledfirst great menopause novel”

The good news for patients is the new visibility of what was previously quietly referred to as “change.” At the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, the new Menopause Clinical Program takes a multidisciplinary approach to the care of patients experiencing menopause and menopause-related symptoms.

The program, launched in August, has already attracted more than 200 patients referred by gynecologists, psychologists and other health care providers.

“We established the menopause clinical program here at U-M because patients are now being sent from PCPs to psychiatrists, and psychiatrists are now sending them to PCPs. We identified it as a problem, but no one was working on organizing a program for the holistic care of the patient. That's what we're doing now.” Flavia Fairbanks Lima de Oliveira, MD, Ph.D.founding director of the program.

Dr. Fairbanks, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences in the Miller School, came to UM three years ago from the University of São Paulo in Brazil. In the following interview (lightly edited for clarity), she describes her menopause clinical program and the importance of multidisciplinary care for perimenopause and menopause.

Have you noticed a newfound awareness about menopause and menopause?

Five to 10 years ago, patients had no idea. They were completely lost. “Okay, what's going on with me? I don't feel good anymore. I don't feel like myself anymore. I don't recognize myself when I look in the mirror.”

It was crazy. So I think it's a little bit better now. At least we have patients coming in who can proactively ask, “What's going on with me?” Is it related to menopause or hormones? ”

Women have an important role to play. Many of them are CEOs and directors, but they can't produce because they're not feeling well. If we treat these women properly, they will be more productive.

But sometimes their sources are terrible. They don't know what to believe. They come to me and say, “I read about vitamins and supplements online and started using them.” For me, this is a more difficult situation. Because even if you contact your provider, you won't get an answer.

This year, PBS released the following documentary films: “M factor” This paper was compiled by a leading expert on menopause who felt that there was an absolute lack of information everywhere she went. The film showed that less than 5% of class time is spent talking about menopause in U.S. medical schools. And this is something that affects every woman alive.

How is it possible that a doctor with less than 5% of formal graduate training would talk about something that affects everyone? need to be taught. All those involved in patient care, including primary care physicians and nurses, need to be educated.

Why is menopause and menopause care so important?

When I returned to Brazil, there was a man who was a famous journalist who said, “If menopause happens to men, it will be solved forever.” No one accepts that this is just the aging process and that it's all in your mind. No, I'm looking for a solution. Women are now more productive. They are part of the market. Must be helpful. They need to think, rest and be more productive. Those who don't sleep, who feel completely weak and tired, are fine. That's not fair, right?

mayo clinic study A study by Dr. Stephanie Faubion found that the market loses $1.8 billion annually to menopause. Women at that age have an important role to play. Many of them are CEOs, directors, or have other jobs, but they are too sick to produce. Many of them spend their working hours seeing doctors, searching for solutions, taking medications and antidepressants, and are constantly faced with hormonal changes. It has been proven that if we treat these women well, they can be even more productive and have much greater economic impact.

Working in two different countries (Brazil and the United States), have you noticed any cultural differences in the approach to perimenopause and menopause?

Yes, there are some important differences. Based on literature, research, and my own experience, as soon as Latin American women turn 40, they tend to ask, “What can I do, eat, or take as a supplement?” How can we prevent aging, menopause, and menopause?”

They are looking for solutions even before problems occur. On the other hand, they do not face natural menopause or menopause that is only related to the aging process. So it seems like they're really fighting that.

How is it possible that a doctor with less than 5% of formal graduate training would talk about something that affects everyone? We need to educate healthcare professionals that this is not the case.

Brazil, for example, had to change its official guidelines to recommend the use of menopausal pellets, small implants inserted under the skin that release bioidentical hormones. People were making crazy choices, putting everything in pellets, combining androgens, progesterone, estradiol, everything, without knowing exactly what was going to happen. They cared more about immediate solutions than long-term problems.

And the medical institution said: “We need to make decisions about formal regulation because people are not thinking right. They are putting themselves at high risk of causing a lot of other problems.”

While our American patients here in Miami may be more flexible when it comes to the natural aging process, many of them still have to deal with the use of hormones, long-term side effects, cancer risks, and many more. I'm worried about that. Sometimes they say, “Okay, I hear what you're saying, but I'm not sure I'd use what you recommend.” Because they are still influenced by old, unreliable research on hormone therapy alternatives.

What is the role of menopause clinical programs in the treatment of perimenopause and menopause-related issues?

We take a team approach to our programs. I am in charge of all patient care and medical matters. A physical therapist will also be involved, as the pelvic floor is affected by perimenopause and menopause. In addition to sexual dysfunction, patients may also have urinary problems that affect their quality of life, such as urinary leakage or pain during intercourse.

A psychologist will also be involved, as there are emotional issues associated with menopause, such as anxiety and depression. We work very closely with the endocrinology department because some of our patients have thyroid dysfunction, adrenal insufficiency, and other issues like diabetes and high blood pressure. We need a comprehensive understanding of each drug and how it impacts our treatment plan.

When the patient arrives, ask about their symptoms and the treatments they have tried, if any. If necessary, you may undergo a hormone panel, mammogram, or ultrasound. If a patient is deemed to be an appropriate candidate for hormone replacement therapy, a customized treatment program will be provided.

For the first year, patients will be tested every three months to adjust their medication and check on their health. Despite starting from scratch, we have achieved many great results. People are very satisfied and have given us good feedback.

