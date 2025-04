Thanks to its emphasis on safe sex in the 1990s, the proportion of syphilis cases in the US hit a historic low at the turn of the millennium. However, the disease is rapidly rising again, especially among older adults and newborns. In Virginia, it's the worst on Hampton Road. “This is why it's not really a spike because unsafe sexual practices are on the rise, but it's a general trend that's been rising since the 2000s and it's been rising.” In 2024, early syphilis cases and 330 late cases were reported in eastern Virginia. Syphilis can be divided into four stages depending on your progress. To combat the rising numbers, the Regional Union, led by the Virginia Department of Health's suspension, syphilis, will be released next month. Local providers will provide more syphilis testing, education and treatment for sexually active patients and pregnant people through Centara's health clinics and emergency rooms. “I am 100% sure that if we all play our part, we can have a Zero baby born with syphilis over the next two years,” Jirova said. The number of cases of congenital syphilis has been rising statewide since at least 2015. Virginia Department of Public Health Data . Most of these congenital cases are located on Hampton Road. “We're seeing it now with babies because it's increasing among the population of women of reproductive age,” Girois said. That usually means that the mother was not tested before or during pregnancy, Giroa said. Congenital syphilis can cause premature birth, birth disorders, or stillbirth. On the other side of the life cycle, people over the age of 60 are emerging as the driving force behind the increase in the number of syphilis. “Perhaps a lot of people are divorced, many are widows, and certainly are back in having relationships with others, and they are not using safe practices because, for example, the risk of pregnancy is not there, but () because the risk of STD is still high,” Giroi said. Dr. Larry Leslie is the assistant medical director of the emergency department at Centaranorfolk General Hospital. He said patients may arrive that they do not always know that they have syphilis. “The patient may be present at an early stage where there may be pain or ulcers, and may be present at a higher stage where there is a rash,” he said. Sometimes the patient comes for something else and becomes completely asymptomatic. Without treatment, syphilis can damage major organs, including the heart and brain. It can be fatal. According to the AP, antibiotics are required to treat illnesses A Ress release from Sentara on the stop simphilis coalition. Testing is widely available through Virginia Health City and County offices. For more information, please see Norfolk Health Bureau Online or Virginia Department of Health.

