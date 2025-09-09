New Covid vaccines arrive in Wisconsin, with restrictions on who is eligible

Can I continue to access the Covid vaccine? The new Covid vaccine guidelines implemented by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are disrupting Americans.

The latest Covid-19 vaccines are now available at Wisconsin pharmacies, but new restrictions imposed by federal officials will be imposed as Wisconsinians could make them even more difficult to get them.

Like the influenza vaccine, the Covid-19 vaccine is renewed annually and provides better protection against circulating virus strains during the annual respiratory virus season.

Covid-19 vaccines for the past few years It's allowed For everyone over 6 months.

Then, in late August, the US Food and Drug Administration Approved this year COVID-19 Vaccine For a small number of people: adults over the age of 65, and young people with certain medical conditions at high risk for severe illness.

The new restrictions will bring health and human services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to overhaul the federal approach to vaccines. May, Kennedy Covid-19 vaccine recommendations have been removed For healthy children and pregnant women. June, he delete all 17 members Replace some of the advisory panels that provide guidance on vaccine use in the US With vaccine skeptics.

A panel called the Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices has yet to issue recommendations on who should receive the latest Covid-19 vaccines.

That and the new eligibility restrictions have caused confusion as to who will be able to get the updated Covid-19 vaccine.

Where can Wisconsinians get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Some states require recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or its advisory panel ACIP before pharmacists administer the vaccine. In these states, major pharmacy chains are asking people to get prescriptions for shots.

Other states simply require FDA approval.

Wisconsin is one of the states where vaccines are available without a prescription at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies throughout the state.

Over 65 years old or

Young young in at least one fundamental condition.

When scheduling appointments online, CVS and Walgreens only need people who can prove they have one of the underlying conditions.

Over 12 conditions are listed, including diabetes, smoking history, obesity and general health issues such as overweight. Some of the conditions listed are somewhat vague or broad, such as being “physically inactive.”

The pharmacy does not ask for evidence of the condition or specify applicable conditions.

People signing up online for bookings with CVS will be asked to check the box that there is one of the underlying conditions.

Walgreens advises people who don't meet eligibility criteria to talk to their healthcare provider about getting a prescription for off-label vaccine use, said Brigid Sweeney, a spokesman for Walgreens.

Anyone with a vaccine prescription can receive it at Walgreens, Sweeney said.

Does Health Insurance Cover the Renewed Covid-19 Vaccine?

It is still unclear how health insurance companies will handle COVID-19 vaccine coverage.

According to KFF, most health insurance plans need to fully cover the vaccines recommended by the CDC or its advisory panel. Health Policy Research Institute.

This means that some people may have to pay their own self-pay for the Covid-19 vaccine if it is not included in the new CDC or ACIP recommendations.

However, the advisory committee has not yet issued guidance on who should receive this year's Covid-19 vaccine. The newly reconstructed panel failed to pass recommendations at its June meeting.

I might vote Future meetings to be held on September 18th and 19th. The CDC can then choose whether to adopt the panel recommendations or not.

The panel will also determine which vaccines are included in the vaccine programme for children. This will provide vaccines to children whose parents and guardians cannot afford them.

Aside from ACIP and CDC recommendations, private insurance companies are also taking into account Recommendations from medical institutionsWhen deciding which vaccines to cover, such as the American Family Physician Academy, according to the American Health Insurance Plan, a lobby for health insurance providers.

Reporter Sarah Volpenhei can be contacted at [email protected] or 414-607-2159.