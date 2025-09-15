California says they can no longer trust Washington with the Covid vaccine. A big battle is approaching

California's late summer covid surge shows signs of peaks, but the state's war with the Trump administration over vaccines is only just beginning.

Coronavirus levels in California wastewater remainVery expensiveAs they are in most parts of the country, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The change comes as California officials and mainstream healthcare providers have been breached from recent revisions in the Trump administration to intrude federal vaccine guidelines.

The changes made under the guidance of Vaccine Zeptic Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are so dramatic that many health professionals and officials are currently expressing little confidence in the two major agencies within that department, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

A key turning point came in June for Kennedy. I expelled everyone The CDC's respected advisory committee on vaccination practices will issue recommendations for those who should receive the different types of vaccines.

Their alternatives criticized the vaccine and spread misinformation, but some state officials and other experts began to question and dismiss the latest CDC guidance, according to the Associated Press.

The CDC's Vaccination Committee states “we are no longer a reliable source of vaccine guidance,” says Dr. Matt Willis, a former Marine County public health officer. I wrote it In the blog, we are a local California epidemiologist.

In the past, medical groups and science groups were confident in CDC data analysis and trusted the agency's vaccine guidelines. According to Dr. Erica Pan, director of the California Department of Public Health and State Health, the guidance notified important issues, including which vaccines should be covered by insurance, and that professional medical society is in line with vaccination recommendations.

“What we're looking at now is divergence,” Pan said. I said During the Tuesday webinar.

California moves away from CDC guidance to recommendations issued by medical groups, including specialized organizations of pediatricians, family physicians, obstetricians and gynecologists.

“We will work with our vaccination recommendations with trusted national healthcare professionals,” PAN said, “considering the end of vaccine experts with expertise in that subject.”

Many local health departments, including Los Angeles, Orange and San Francisco counties, support the California Department of Public Health vaccine guidance.

Reuters/Ipsos polls I said Only one in four Americans believes that recommendations for less vaccines from the Trump administration are based on scientific evidence and facts.

California, Washington, Oregon and Hawaii have also come together to establish a West Coast Health Alliance aimed at providing science-based vaccination guidance. Pan said the alliance is not a competitor on the Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices and is not intended to assess guidance from other professional healthcare groups.

Already, compared to the CDC, the California Department of Public Health has far broader recommendations as to who should get the updated Covid vaccines currently available.

I recommend it All adults should be vaccinated American Academy of Family Physicians It was recently approved. Those who are pregnant, Gynecologist, School of Obstetrics and Medicineand the youngest children between 6 and 23 months will receive the vaccine, as approved by American Academy of Pediatrics.

California and a group of pediatricians also recommend vaccinating all children underlying their health. They also say that any child should be able to get the vaccine if their parents want.

Meanwhile, the FDA has approved the Covid-19 vaccine only for people over the age of 65 and younger with underlying medical conditions. This means that non-elder adults may need to talk to their healthcare provider before getting vaccinated or “prove” them to the pharmacy that they have a qualifying underlying medical condition.

The CDC also recently said there was “no guidance” on whether pregnant women should take the vaccine.

Some experts point out that the guidance is contradictory given that those at risk of severe illness should also be vaccinated if the CDC acquires Covid-19, and pregnant women say they do.

In some states, pharmacy chains are forced to ask people to bring prescriptions that allow them to get the Covid-19 vaccine for at least a week. As of Friday, CVS said it was cases of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

The CDC may be ready to make the vaccine even more difficult for some Americans. The Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices is considering plans to recommend COVID-19 vaccines only to people over the age of 75, and instructs young people to speak to healthcare providers before getting the vaccine. It has been reported Friday. That could mean an additional hurdle to getting a vaccine even for younger seniors.

The Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices is expected to meet on Thursday and Friday.

However, there are indications that vaccine providers have a vast view of who can get it.

Kaiser Permanente announced Website Members who have been in the 6-month period announced that they will be able to get updated COVID vaccines at their facilities for free.

“Vaccinations are one of the safest and most effective ways to help protect against severe illnesses. This includes children and families whose health is at risk if they get Covid-19,” Kaiser says.

On a site for California members, Kaiser said people don't need to provide additional documentation to get the vaccine, and they don't need individual prescriptions either.

Official CDC list Conditions that could justify getting a vaccine can also be broad-based. This includes risk factors such as being overweight, physically inactive, or smoking.

A Times reporter visiting a large retail pharmacy said that it was said that the reason why people under the age of 65 are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine is whether there are families at risk of severe illness.

Some Californians received it strict Qualification Questions Shots were available in the first few days. But Dr. Peter Ching-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UC San Francisco, said that everyone he spoke recently “appeared to me without any problems.

The California Legislature is also taking action. State Assemblyman on Friday I passed Congress Bill 144, that would Allow The California Department of Public Health not only relies on the federal government, but also outlines what vaccine insurance providers need to cover, but also takes into account guidance from a specialist medical society.

“When misinformation promotes fear and mistrust, we must protect proven standards for keeping families and communities healthy,” says California Medical ASSN. Dr. Shannon Udovic Constant statement Support the law.

pot I said She expects Covid-19 cases to decline statewide by October. Influenza and respiratory endoplasm viruses are expected to begin to increase by early October, with the peak total respiratory virus seasons in California at the end of December and January.

One of the changes to vaccine recommendations this year is RSV vaccine Pan said it is recommended for young adults aged 50 who are at high risk for severe illness. Previously, it was aimed at adults aged 60-74 who were at increased risk of severe illness. All adults over the age of 75 are also recommended for taking the RSV vaccine.

Another disease to watch out for is whooping cough, also known as pertussis. Senator Bill Cassidy (r-la.), also a doctor; I said On social media on Thursday, his state suffered the worst cough outbreak in 35 years, including 368 cases and two infants who died this year. “Most hospitalizations weren't the latest in vaccines,” Cassidy wrote.