



A new study from researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center shows that glucose fructose mixing found in sugar drinks directly fuels and fuels metastases in preclinical models of advanced colorectal cancer. This study was published today Natural metabolism. What are the key findings of this study? A team led by Dr. Jihye Yun, an assistant professor of genetics, studied how sugar drinks affect late stage colorectal cancer. Using a laboratory cancer model, we compared the effects of glucose-fructose mixing and glucose- or fructose-only effects found in most sweet drinks. Only a mix of sugar makes cancer cells more mobile and spreads faster to the liver – the most common site of colorectal cancer Transition. Sugar mixing activates an enzyme called sorbitol dehydrogenase (SORD), which increases glucose metabolism, triggers the cholesterol pathway, and ultimately promotes metastasis. This is the same route that targets statins, a common cardiac drug that inhibits cholesterol production. SORD blocks delayed the transfer even in the presence of sugar mix. These findings suggest that targeting SORDs can also provide opportunities to block metastasis. Our findings emphasize that daily diets are not only important for cancer risk, but also for how disease progresses after development. These findings require further investigation, but suggest that targeting SORD or reused statins that reduce sugar drinks and can benefit colorectal cancer patients. ”

Jihye Yun, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Genetics at Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas Why did researchers study sugar drinks for colorectal cancer? The Yun Institute was interested in studying how diet affects intestinal and cancer development, and made important findings about the effects of sugar drinks on colorectal cancer. Sugar has been indirectly and indirectly associated with increased cancer risk due to obesity. However, previous studies by Yun's lab challenged that view, showing that even moderate intake of sugar drinks directly fuels tumor growth in early stage colorectal cancer, independent of obesity. The current study was conducted to determine how sugar drinks affect late stage illnesses. What does this study mean for patients and the public? Although further clinical research is needed in this study, the results suggest that reducing sugar-like drinks and targeting SORD enzymes may provide an opportunity to reduce colorectal cancer metastasis. Additional studies are needed to confirm these results outside of preclinical models. Additionally, Yoon explained that he explained that revisions to the current dietary recommendations are worth considering in order to reduce the consumption of sweet drinks in this patient population. To meet nutritional needs, many cancer patients are encouraged to have dietary supplement drinks and concentrated juices containing high glucose and fructose content. This study was supported by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Pewstewart Scholars for Cancer Research Programs, the Texas Cancer Research Institute (CPRIT), the V Scholar Award, and the Andrew Sabin Family Fellow Award. sauce: University of Texas Anderson Cancer Center Journal Reference: Feng Shui, T. , et al. (2025). The sugary drink fructose and glucose promote colorectal cancer metastasis via SORD. Natural metabolism. doi.org/10.1038/S42255-025-01368-W

