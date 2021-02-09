



A vaccination site has been opened in Watsonville, one of the most devastated areas in Santa Cruz County. The county has moved to Vaccination Phase 1b, Tier 1, and anyone over the age of 75 can be vaccinated. At the Watsonville Clinic, people over the age of 65 can be vaccinated if they live in Watsonville postal codes 95019, 95076, 95077. The clinic only accepts people by appointment. You can sing online or by phone by clicking here or by calling 877-218-0381. Vaccinations are given from Thursday to Monday. “I just feel good. It’s very fortunate,” said Christa Taylor, who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a relief and a step towards normality for many. “I’m looking forward to my grandchildren coming back to school and being with me. I’m helping my daughter go to school. That’s great for me to not worry about,” Irma said. Rosales who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Santa Cruz County officials said the Nan County community was the most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, based on their data. Jason Hoppin, Communications Manager, Santa Cruz County, said: Many people are listening to vaccination calls. The appointment will fill up soon. “The best thing you can do for yourself, your family, and your neighbors is to be shot and you will be very relieved,” Taylor said. The county said it saw some lines skipped. Line skipping is when someone who is not eligible for vaccination at this stage tries to make an appointment. The county said it would revoke the appointment of ineligible persons. They also said that when people do so, it leaves the group of people at greater risk. Click here to book on the Watsonville City Hall vaccination site run by OptumServe. Alternatively, you can call 877-218-0381 to book only the Watsonville site. For general COVID-19 inquiries, please call 831-454-4242, Santa Cruz County.

