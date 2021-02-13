Health
Added 4-6 million to California’s Vaccine Eligibility List – NBC7 San Diego
California Health Director Mark Garry will soon list 4 million people eligible for coronavirus vaccination by adding people with severe disabilities and those in high health at risk of infection and death on Friday. Said it would expand to 6 million people. ..
Eligible on March 15 are people with certain cancers, heart, lung, and kidney conditions, pregnant women, people with Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients, and severe obesity. They join people over the age of 65 and people with high-risk job descriptions who were already eligible under state plans.
California is suffering from a vaccination shortage, and Ghaly says how long it will take for the state to vaccinate an estimated 17 to 19 million people to be vaccinated after a new addition. I couldn’t say.
“Without that crystal ball in the assignment, it would be really hard to answer,” he said. The country’s most populous states can be expected to receive more than one million doses each week, at least for the next few weeks, Ghaly said.
Each of the current vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) requires two doses to be fully effective. Therefore, it takes 1 million shots to cover 500,000 people.
Judy Mark, president of Disability Voices United, thanked the states for raising immunizations for persons with disabilities, but said it should be done soon.
“The effective date of March 15 can be too late for many disabled people who may die of COVID in the meantime,” she said in a statement.
Mr Garry said the state needed extra time to build capacity. He said people with disabilities and people with certain health conditions are difficult to reach because they need to be vaccinated at home.
Governor Gavin Newsom said the state acknowledges that people with certain physical and intellectual disabilities have “unique vulnerabilities.”
While observing the San Francisco mass vaccination site, “I want the disabled community to know. I heard your story. Even if access is lacking, I will continue to improve to provide access.” He said.
California has emerged from the worst of the pandemic. Over the past three weeks, new virus cases and hospitalizations have declined dramatically, and the number of deaths exceeding 3,500 per week has begun to decline, albeit slowly.
Due to the explosive increase in cases and hospitalizations, the state began deploying the vaccine in December. Authorities initially focused on immunizing people based on the level of risk from their work. Healthcare workers lined up first, and the state subsequently added educators, agricultural workers, and rescue workers. It is also applicable to those in nursing care facilities and those over 65 years old.
As the state passes through these groups, it will move to an age-based system rather than a job description-based system. The state has not fully developed an age-based standard plan.
“We are working to determine what that age range is and when that date will be triggered. It will be driven primarily by the supply of vaccines,” said Ghaly. ..
After being criticized for failing to protect people at high risk of infection and death from COVID-19, the state decided to add disabled people and health conditions of all ages.
Still, California surgeon president Dr. Nadine Burke Harris said doctors had to make decisions and would not allow everyone to be vaccinated.
“It’s really important for providers to exercise a fair amount of awareness about the shortage of supplies to make the vaccine accessible to the most risky people,” she told KGO-TV on Friday. I did.
Dr. Louise Aronson, a professor of geriatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, said this would not be easy for doctors.
“It will be difficult for both patients and clinicians, but the way we all overcome it is to prioritize the highest risk and keep the patient a little longer. This is one of the most difficult questions. This moment in history, “she said.
California has opened many mass vaccination centers in the past few weeks, but is not operating near full capacity due to a lack of vaccines. The City of Los Angeles has temporarily closed Dodger Stadium and four other vaccination sites until supplies are replenished.
Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Science Officer of LA County, said: He said the county could administer about 600,000 doses a week, but about 200,000.
To date, California has given 5.5 million doses, with more than 1 million taking both.
Also on Friday, the state released data showing the age, race, gender, and county of vaccinated people. According to state officials, this is only for health care workers, caregivers, and people over the age of 65, so it does not accurately reflect the entire California population.
Incomplete data is just one piece of information trusted by officials trying to distribute vaccines to the most vulnerable people in California. The state has not released a zip code breakdown of vaccines that can be used to measure whether people in disadvantaged areas are vaccinated, but does provide a demographic breakdown of vaccinations by county. Did.
Data show that nearly one-third of vaccines were given to whites, nearly 16% to Latino Americans, more than 13% to Asian Americans, and less than 3% to blacks. The remaining 14% went to people identified as multi-ethnic, 12% went to those listed as “other”, and the rest went to “unknown”. The state relies on self-identification or data from healthcare providers.
__
Contributed by Associated Press writer Janie Har of San Francisco and Amy Taxine of Orange County.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]