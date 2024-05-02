Donald Trump is returning to Michigan and faces prison time if he violates a silence order issued during his trial.





Donald Trump uses a day's break in his secret trial to rally voters in battleground state Michigan, a day after he was arrested for contempt of court in New York and threatened with prison time for violating a silence order. He is also scheduled to travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Trump spoke at MBS International Airport in Freeland, Michigan, on Avflight Saginaw. He was scheduled to speak in the afternoon at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Wednesday's visit is Trump's third to Michigan this year and the first since his speech in Grand Rapids on April 2.

During his visit to Grand Rapids in April, Trump targeted President Joe Biden on borders and crime and focused his time on the murder of Ruby Garcia, a Michigan woman found dead on the side of a Grand Rapids highway in March.

Garcia had been in a relationship with Brandon Ortiz-Vite, who authorities say is a Mexican citizen and had previously been deported after being arrested for drunk driving. Ortiz-Vite told authorities he shot Garcia several times during an argument before leaving her body on the side of the highway.

Trump's remarks were closely watched after he was fined $9,000 for making public statements about people connected to the case. In imposing the fine for posts on Trump's Truth Social account and campaign website, Judge Juan M. Merchan said that if Trump continued to violate his orders, he would “impose a term of imprisonment.”

The former president is attempting to achieve a balance unprecedented in American history by running for a second term as the presumptive Republican nominee while battling felony charges in New York. Trump frequently attacks Merchan, prosecutors and potential witnesses at his rallies and on social media, lines of attack that sit well with his supporters but have potentially put him in legal jeopardy.

At Wednesday's rally in Michigan, he said he was being forced to spend days in a “kangaroo courtroom” and claimed without evidence that the prosecutor was following orders from the Biden administration.

“I have to do two of these things a day. You know why? Because I'm in New York all the time with the Biden trial,” he said. “It's a fake trial. They're doing it to try to take away your powers, to try to take away your candidate.”

Trump insists he is simply exercising his right to free speech, but the offensive posts from his Truth Social account and campaign website have been removed. Merchan is evaluating other alleged gag violations by Trump and will hear arguments Thursday.

Trump appeared frustrated after the ninth day of the trial ended, saying he should be in Georgia and New Hampshire instead of sitting in court.

“They don’t want me on the campaign trail,” he told reporters.

Trump has often called this and other criminal cases against him “election interference,” saying they prevent him from campaigning in November's presidential election.

The silence order barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his secret case.

Manhattan prosecutors argued that Trump and his associates participated in an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential campaign by purchasing and then burying items. He pleaded not guilty.

Trump's visits to Wisconsin and Michigan mark his second trip to those swing states in just a month. In recent rallies, the former president focused largely on immigration, referring to people who are in the United States illegally and suspected of crimes as “animals.”

Wisconsin and Michigan are among a handful of battleground states expected to decide the 2024 elections. He won both states in 2016 by narrow margins, but both states turned to Mr. Biden in 2020.

For Trump to win both states in 2024, he must do well in suburban areas like areas outside Milwaukee and Saginaw, Michigan, where he will hold Wednesday's rallies. He underperformed in suburban areas in this year's primary, even though he dominated the Republican field overall.

Trump won Saginaw County in 2016 by a margin of 1,073 votes, but lost the county to Mr. Biden in the 2020 election, with Mr. Biden coming in first by 303 votes.

Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump's losses in battleground states in 2020 have withstood recounts, audits and scrutiny by the Justice Department and outside observers.

On April 24, a state investigator said Wednesday that he considers the former president and his White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to be co-conspirators in a scheme to claim that Trump won Michigan in 2020.

In a recent CBS News poll conducted in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, registered voters in all three states say the economy was better under President Trump.

Among Michiganders likely to vote in November, 51% said they would vote for Biden. With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the ballot, the gap between Mr. Biden and Trump remains the same at 2 percent, but Kennedy is polling at 9 percent, with most of those choosing Kennedy in a four-way vote. having supported Trump in a double test with Mr Biden.

