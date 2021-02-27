Health
India prioritizes people with Down Syndrome in covid-19 jab
New Delhi: India plans to prioritize people with Down Syndrome in covid-19 vaccinationAfter the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United Kingdom and Spain have included individuals with genetic status in their list of “high-risk” individuals.
This development took place after a global study of Down’s syndrome patients in Europe, the United States, Latin America, and India was published in The Lancet’s EClinical Medicine.Adults with Down Syndrome were about three times more likely to die COVID-19 According to a survey, more than the general public. Down’s syndrome is one of the estimated 30,000 most common disorders in India each year, so Indian government officials plan to include this condition in the category of “high-risk” population groups.
“The next Vaccine Strategy Conference proposes to include patients with Down Syndrome in the category of comorbidities (high risk). Down Syndrome is a comorbidity in which patients have problems with physiological function. Indian medical research Dr. Samilan Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases Division of the Council (ICMR), said Panda is also a member of Mint. The National Expert Group on Vaccine Management for covid-19 (NEGVAC) is fair. It is responsible for developing strategies for effective distribution.
Down’s syndrome is a genetic condition usually caused by trisomy (or an extra copy) of chromosome 21. This extra copy can alter the way the baby’s body and brain develop and cause mental and physical problems. Scientists have stated that this increased risk is particularly noticeable from the age of 50 years. People aged 40 with Down Syndrome were at risk of dying from covid-19, as were people over the age of 30 in the general population.
“Our results, based on more than 1,000 unique patients with Down syndrome covid-19, show that patients with Down syndrome often show more severe symptoms on admission and the incidence of pulmonary complications associated with increased mortality. Shows that is high, “says Anke Huels. Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health and lead author of the study. “These results affect the prophylactic and clinical management of patients with Down syndrome covid-19 and emphasize the need to prioritize patients with Down syndrome for vaccination,” Huels said.
To collect data for the study, the T21RS covid-19 initiative launched an international survey of individual clinicians and caregivers with Down syndrome infected with covid-19 between April and October 2020. .. The T21RScovid-19 Initiative is part of an established initiative at. In March 2020, the Trisomy 21 Research Association (T21RS) will collect and disseminate scientific information to internationally support individuals with Down Syndrome and their families’ communities during a pandemic.
“The CDC has included Down Syndrome in its list of” high-risk medical conditions, “partly based on our findings. This prioritizes people with this genetic condition for vaccination, “said co-author Albert Costa, a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry. Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Ohio. “Similar decisions have been made in the UK and Spain, and we hope other countries will continue soon,” Costa said.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]