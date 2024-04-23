TikTok says it will fight US ban or forced sale after bill passes | Tic Tac





TikTok said it would fight any bans or forced sales of US apps in court, after the House of Representatives passed legislation targeting the viral video platform.

The company's future in the United States was further thrown into doubt this weekend after Washington lawmakers passed a bill that would ban the app if TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, did not sell his stake in the American company.

The House passed the bill Saturday by a vote of 360 to 58, as part of a foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The TikTok bill will go to the Senate, where it could be voted on this week. Joe Biden has already said he would support the bill.

Michael Beckerman, TikTok's head of public policy for the Americas, told staff in a memo after the vote that the bill was unconstitutional and that TikTok would fight it in court.

At the point when the bill is signed, we will go to court for a legal challenge, he wrote in the memo, which was first reported by technology news site The Information. Beckerman claimed the bill violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects free speech.

Keep fighting, because this legislation is a blatant violation of the First Amendment rights of the 170 million Americans on TikTok, he wrote.

The first argument of the amendment has already been deployed to the benefit of TikTok in the United States. Last year, a district judge in Montana blocked the state's ban on the use of TikTok, saying it violated users' free speech rights. Donald Molloy ruled that the ban exceeded state power and infringed on users' constitutional rights.

TikTok is under pressure from US lawmakers and other Western politicians, including the UK, who fear its user data could be accessible to the Chinese government. TikTok denies that Beijing authorities have demanded access to user data and says it would refuse if asked. However, critics of TikTok say ByteDance would be forced under Chinese security laws to share data with security services if asked.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Subscribe to Business Today

Get ready for the workday, we'll give you all the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

TikTok has been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/apr/22/tiktok-us-ban-or-forced-sale-bill-bytedance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos