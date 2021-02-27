



Albany, NY (News 10) – National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Pandemics are causing an increase in eating disorders. “I wanted to be the best athlete I could, so I’m going to eat a very healthy diet. I ended up losing weight, it was really addictive, and that’s where I got stuck a bit,” said the number. Holly Machaby, who was diagnosed with an eating disorder a year ago, explained. She is not alone. According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Related Disorders, 28.8 million people suffer from eating disorders and less than 6% are medically underweight. “The days of seeing someone walking down the street and thinking that you can guess if you have an eating disorder are over,” explained Dr. Julie Morrison, owner and director of HPA / LiveWell. Dr. Julie Morrison said eating disorders are widespread, but the three major are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and bulimia nervosa. During the pandemic, she saw an increase in patients seeking help. “We are receiving calls that children aged 12, 13, 14 and 15 in early adolescence are having a hard time. We have a lot of time to spend alone. There is a lot of social media influence.” Dr. Morrison explained. Eating disorders are the most deadly of all mental illnesses, and warning signs include large weight fluctuations, negative comments about food and body image, and stopped or eaten in front of others. It may disappear later. “There is this idea that if you have an eating disorder, you will have it forever, and it doesn’t have to be,” Dr. Morrison said. There is hope, there is treatment, and in our community we can help people get better. ” In honor of HPA / LiveWell’s achievements, we support people such as Holly who saved her life and encouraged her to earn a degree in public health and a minor in psychology. “My goal is to help people who have experienced something similar to me, so I definitely want to give back,” Machaby said. If you or your loved one is suffering from an eating disorder, you can contact a local organization such as HPA / LiveWell or the National Eating Disorders Association hotline 1-800-931-2237. ..

