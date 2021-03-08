CDC Announces Guidance for Vaccinated Americans

Government officials encouraged people to get the first vaccine available. To help end the pandemic and resume normal life.. Authorities emphasized that the vaccine is very effective in preventing “serious Covid-19 illness, hospitalization, death” and its guidance is “the first step towards returning to the daily activities of our community.” Represents. “

As of Monday, about 60 million people have been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine at least once, including about 31.3 million who have been fully vaccinated. According to the CDC.. On average, providers administer approximately 2.17 million doses per day.

CDC’s advice is for fully vaccinated Americans, that is, Americans at least two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, and a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It was largely uncertain what was safe for newly vaccinated Americans and their unvaccinated neighbors and families. Scientists still don’t understand if and how often vaccinated people can still get the virus... If so, the researchers said masking and other precautions were still needed in certain settings to contain the virus.

There is also uncertainty about how well the vaccine protects against new variants of the virus and how long the vaccine protection lasts.

The CDC says that “increased evidence” means that fully vaccinated people are less likely to get asymptomatic infections and “less likely to infect others with the virus that causes Covid-19.” Said suggesting. Still, authorities did not rule out the possibility of them inadvertently infecting the virus.

Given the current state of research, the CDC advised:

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather indoors in small groups in private homes without masks or distances. Vaccinated people are at low risk of developing serious illness when infected with the coronavirus, and as long as they come from a single household, they are either unmasked or away from unvaccinated people. You can gather in your own residence.

Vaccinated Americans do not need to be quarantined or tested if they are known to be exposed to the virus unless there are signs of infection. If symptoms occur, they should be quarantined, tested and consulted by a doctor.

In public, vaccinated people wear masks, maintain social distance, avoid poorly ventilated areas, cover coughs and sneezes, wash their hands frequently, follow other protocols, etc. Other precautions need to be taken.

Vaccinated people should avoid meetings with multiple households, as well as large and medium-sized meetings. (The agency did not specify the sizes that make up a medium or large gathering.)

The CDC did not revise its travel recommendations and continued to advise all Americans to stay home except when necessary. Dr. Walensky said the number of cases of the virus is skyrocketing with each trip.