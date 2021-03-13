A Texas man has donated 120 gallons of blood throughout his life and has no plans to stop immediately.





He is currently prepaying the donation more than 960 times.

According to the South Texas Blood Tissue Center, his blood has helped more than 3,000 people.

“Mr. Perez’s story is very moving and emotional because he knows why he does so. It saved his life,” said Roger Lewis, a non-profit corporate communications specialist. I did. BioBridge Global ..

Perez was born prematurely and needed a blood transfusion. “At that time, there was no blood bank, so my dad had to ask his relatives and friends to donate blood. It was one of his friends who saved my life. “ Perez first donated blood when he was in high school. He said he began donating plasma and platelets on a regular basis after serving in the Air Force for four years. Now, more than 37 years later, Perez is celebrating his 962th blood donation, which puts him in the rare blood donor category. This is a record of 120 gallons of blood donation. “Mr. Perez is a rare case because there aren’t many 100 gallon donors,” Lewis said. “He saves his life every day.” Perez donates plasma and platelets instead of whole blood, as he can donate up to 24 times a year. Perez said he plans to continue donating every two weeks until he is “told not” and wants others to follow his lead. “You can’t do it alone. You have to work together. When you work together and everyone makes a donation, the shelves fill up.” Roll up and make a difference Last year was a particularly tough year for blood banks. Lewis says blood banks across the country, not just in southern Texas, where Perez lives, are in desperate need of donations. “The pandemic really hurt us, and blood donations were canceled because of the pandemic and social distance across the United States,” Lewis said. “We need more people like Perez to step up and donate.” The South Texas Blood Tissue Center plans to recognize Perez and two other 100-gallon or more donors when they come to donate blood on the same day. “It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime gathering of all-star blood donors. You’re trying to get Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady together to give them blood. “ Lewis quickly points out that you don’t have to be a superstar athlete or superhero to make a difference. All you have to do is roll up your sleeves. “Not all of us are wearing cloaks, but this is one way we can all be heroes in the community,” said Lewis, “I was moved by Perez’s story. If so, call your local blood center to set up a donation and become the next 100 gallon donor. “

