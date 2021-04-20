COVID Vaccine: Chicago will begin vaccination of all residents over the age of 16 on Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces

Chicago (WLS)-Monday is an important day for COVID-19 vaccination in Chicago, as Chicago joins the rest of Illinois and anyone over the age of 16 can be vaccinated.

Health officials say they still don’t have enough doses for everyone who wants it. They are telling people to be patient.

“Opening the vaccine eligibility to all adults in Chicago is another important milestone in our goal of immunizing everyone, overcoming a pandemic and reopening the city safely. “Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “I recommend that everyone be vaccinated. Anyone who wants a vaccine will be vaccinated, but the supply of vaccines is still very limited, so be patient with making reservations. I want to draw people’s attention. “

Chicago residents over the age of 16 can find bookings at: zocdoc.com/vaccine Or Chicago COVID-19 Vaccine Finder You can also call the city’s COVID-19 helpline (312) 746-4835. Vaccines are also available at Costco Pharmacy, CVS, Jewel Osco, Marianoz and Walgreens.

“We are encouraged by rising vaccination rates, but the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow slowly and sustainably, especially among young Chicago citizens,” said Dr. Alison Alwadi, Director of Public Health, Chicago. Says. “As we expand our eligibility, we can increase vaccination of younger populations and slow the spread of the virus. We hope to increase the supply of vaccines from the federal government. We take all doses we receive. Continue to use quickly. “

Demand for vaccines continues to grow at the Westtown Clinic at the Erie Family Health Center.

“I’m thinking of my family. It’s safe for them, and for the place I’m working now,” said vaccinated Gloria Elera.

Herrera took her first dose and wanted to make an appointment with her 16-year-old daughter-and she’s not alone.

With Chicago joining the rest of Illinois and expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone over the age of 16, the Erie Family Health Center is listening to parents.

“This week, the site with Pfizer will be full, so children aged 16 and 17 will also need to get Pfizer. So far it has been approved and all places with Pfizer are already full this week. “Medical Director Dr. Sara Naurekas said: Pediatrics and Adolescent Health, Erie Family Health.

When Chicago reaches a milestone, the transition to Universal Adult status begins. More than half of urban residents over the age of 18 receive at least one dose.

“All adults are qualified, and we expect more and more people, including younger ones, to be vaccinated as we begin to vaccinate more. “Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The timing of vaccine spread is very important and young adults are driving the recent increase in infectious diseases.

“In the last month or so, I’ve actually seen teens in their 16s or 18-29 years old who are actually affecting the pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Angarone, a Northwestern Medical Infectious Diseases specialist. Stated.

There is case evidence that many of these teens and young adults are more reluctant to vaccinate than other groups, but not at the Erie Family Health Center.

“And when I look at the kids for their inspection, they ask me how they can get it. We have people who call for an appointment with us. “I will,” said Naureckas.

Currently, everyone over the age of 16 is qualified, but the Erie Family Health Center has stated that it will continue its targeted outreach to some qualified people in Phases 1B and 1C. It was.