Case study: COVID-19 caused a blood clot in the arm





Share this

paper This article is freely shared under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Researchers report that the first case of COVID-19 caused a rare recurrence of a potentially serious blood clot in the arm. Discoveries published in the journal Virus, Deepen understanding of how inflammation caused by COVID-19 leads to upper limbs Blood clot And how best to handle them? This case study is part of a large Rutgers University study of 1,000 inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19 who were admitted and discharged between March and May 2020. There are reports of deep vein thrombosis in the lower extremities following COVID-19, the first study in which COVID-19 caused a recurrence in the upper arm of an active 85-year-old man with a pre-diagnosis of the upper extremities. Blood clot. “The patient complained of swelling in his left arm and was seen by his doctor and sent to the hospital for further management, where he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his upper arm and an asymptomatic COVID-19 infection,” said Payal Parikh. Stated. He was an assistant professor at Rutgers Robertwood Johnson Medical College and led the study with Martin Brother, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine, and a professor at Rutgers Robertwood Johnson Medical College. “His oxygen levels did not drop, but he was hospitalized for the management of deep veins in the upper limbs. Blood clot.. Often, there is a chronic inflammatory condition that is exacerbated by immobility before the blood clot, which rarely occurs in otherwise healthy, baseline-active patients. “ Most cases of deep vein thrombosis occur in the legs. Only about 10% of blood clots occur in the arm and only 9% of them recur. “This is a concern because in 30% of these patients, blood clots can move to the lungs and be fatal,” says Parikh. “Other disturbing complications include persistent swelling, pain, and arm malaise.” This study suggests that clinicians should consider testing for deep vein thrombosis and COVID-19 in patients who complain of unexplained swelling. People who test positive for COVID-19 should see a doctor if they have low oxygen levels, shortness of breath, or unexplained swelling. “If you have been previously diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, or if you have a chronic medical condition that predisposes to a blood clot, be aware that there is an increased risk of deep vein thrombosis recurrence in the context of COVID-19 infection. “I need,” says Parik. Source: Rutgers University

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos