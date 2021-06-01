Teens need to use the recreational internet and video games for only one hour a day.





Washington [US], June 1st (ANI): Parents, please be careful! According to a new study, junior high school children who use the Internet, social media, or video games for recreation for more than an hour each day of school week have significantly lower grades and test scores.

The results of this study were published in a journal entitled “Computers in Human Behavior.” The study was led by the Gambling Research Center at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

Researchers say the findings give parents and children a reasonable threshold for using entertainment-related technologies.

“Interactive technology is widely used to promote access and achievement of children’s education,” said Vivian (Wenley) Anthony, an assistant professor at the Faculty of Social Work and a researcher at the Rutgers Gambling Research Center. Stated.

Anthony said, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, technology was essential to promote distance learning. At the same time, excessive use of technology, especially for entertainment, promoted unwanted learning habits for children. There is growing concern that it could adversely affect the development of education in Japan. It will hurt the time spent on learning activities. “

Researchers, including Professor Leah Nawa of the Rutgers Gambling Research Center and researchers at the People’s University of China, analyzed data from the China Education Panel Survey, a national survey of the educational needs and outcomes of Chinese children. We surveyed and tracked about 10,000 first-year junior high school students. Their average age was 13.5 years.

The results show that children who spend more than four hours a day on the Internet, social media, and video games for entertainment are four times more likely to skip school than children who do not. Boys used interactive technology for much more entertainment than girls. Boys also performed worse than girls and had a lower level of school involvement.

“These findings are very important, especially given the recent movement towards online learning in countries around the world,” said Anthony. “In an internet-integrated learning environment, it’s easy for children to move between educational and entertainment platforms while learning, without warning teachers and adults about other activities.”

According to Anthony, the children surveyed who used the technology moderately (that is, less than an hour a day on weekends) were due to the positive effects of participating in video streaming such as social media, video games, and peer bonding. So, I heard that I was less bored at school. And building relationships. Use of interactive technology for entertainment in moderately advanced children’s cognitive development.

The findings should help parents set time limits on their children’s use of interactive technology and help parents and teachers develop effective time management and self-regulation skills to reduce their dependence on technology. It suggests that there is. (ANI)

