Britain investigates claims that survivors of Hamas attacks suffered anti-Semitic abuse at airports | home office





The Home Office is investigating claims that two Israelis who survived the October 7 Hamas terror attack were subjected to anti-Semitic remarks by a Border Force officer upon arrival at Manchester Airport.

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester (JRC) has claimed that two brothers who survived the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival in Reem were told by a police officer that they had to identify themselves after being detained. When they are released, they will not do what they are doing here in Gaza.

The men, who arrived in Manchester from Brussels on March 24 to raise funds for a non-profit organization, were allegedly detained for two hours and subjected to unnecessary, degrading and aggressive language.

Home Secretary James Cleverly confirmed to X that his department, the Home Office, was investigating the claims.

JRC CEO Marc Levy said in an open letter published on X: We unequivocally condemn the detention and abuse of Israeli citizens by border police. The mention of his release proves beyond doubt that this individual was motivated by anti-Semitic intentions.

The JRC claims it has footage of a Border Force officer speaking aggressively to two men, one of whom it says was a medic who treated the wounded in the music festival attack that killed 364 people and left 40 hostage. hewn.

He said he heard the officer say be quiet and look at me. Do you understand? We are the boss, not you.

About X, Cleverly said: We are looking into this. We do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any form of discrimination. This incident will be handled in accordance with our disciplinary procedures.

A Home Office spokesperson added: We are aware of complaints made against Border Force officers at Manchester Airport and are investigating these claims.

While the facts and circumstances are established, we must reiterate that we do not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form, anywhere.

Manchester Airport said the border staff were British Border Force staff and not airport staff. The airport added that it was in contact with the UK Border Force and the Home Office to investigate the serious allegations.

