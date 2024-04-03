The US and Israel have been at odds over Gaza in the pastExBulletin





Israeli troops round up Egyptian soldiers captured during the 1956 fighting in the Rafah region of the Gaza Strip, then controlled by Egypt. Israel, Britain and France invaded Egyptian territory after Egypt decided to nationalize the Suez Canal. But US President Dwight Eisenhower intervened, leading to the withdrawal of foreign troops, including Israeli forces from Gaza. AP .

toggle AP legend

P.A.

US-Israeli relations are now strained over Gaza and this is not the first time that Israeli military operations in this region have drawn criticism from the White House.

The year is 1956. Israel, Great Britain and France have just invaded Egyptian territory to try to seize the Suez Canal, which Egypt has decided to nationalize.

US President Dwight Eisenhower intervened, ending the brief conflict. But in the months that followed, Israel resisted a United Nations resolution that called on it to withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip, then controlled by Egypt.

“Repeated, but so far unsuccessful, efforts have been made to bring about a voluntary withdrawal by Israel,” Eisenhower said in a nationally televised address. “We were very disappointed that the Israeli government, despite the action of the United Nations, still did not feel willing to withdraw.

Israel got the message and withdrew from Gaza shortly after.

So here we are again, 68 years later, with a few new twists and turns.

President Biden supports Israel in its war against Hamas. But he warns the Israelis against a military offensive in the town of Rafah, south of Gaza, at a time when more than a million Palestinian civilians are taking refuge there.

Senior US and Israeli officials held a virtual meeting on Monday, but failed to produce a breakthrough.

“They agreed that they shared the goal of seeing Hamas defeated in Rafah. The American side expressed concerns regarding various courses of action in Rafah. The Israeli side agreed to take these concerns into account and have follow-up discussions,” the United States and Israel said in a joint statement.

So how strained are relationships right now?

“I see a very, very real risk to the State of Israel and its long-term interests,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street, a Washington group that describes itself as pro-Israel, favoring peace and peace. pro-democracy.

He places much of the blame on Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition government.

“They are leading the country towards the loss of international legitimacy and American support,” Ben-Ami said.

Gazans inspect the vehicle in which World Central Kitchen employees were killed Monday near the town of Deir al-Balah. World Central Kitchen, a humanitarian group, says an Israeli airstrike has killed at least seven people, including several foreigners. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP .

switch captionAbdel Kareem Hana/AP

Abdel Karim Hana/AP

During his many years in power, Netanyahu aligned himself with Republicans in the United States. He also fought very public battles with the last three Democratic presidents: Bill Clinton, over peace negotiations with the Palestinians; Barack Obama, on a nuclear deal with Iran; and now Biden, about the war in Gaza.

One of Israel's strongest supporters, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, recently took the provocative step of calling for Netanyahu's replacement.

“I think Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by letting his political survival take precedence over Israel’s best interests,” Schumer said.

U.S.-Israeli relations have rebounded from past disagreements. Robert Satloff, who directs the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, believes this will happen again.

“I hope that apart from the current difficulties, over time there will be a renewed commitment to strengthen this relationship again,” he said.

However, some things have changed.

Older Americans often saw a struggling Israel fighting for its survival.

A younger generation sees Israel's aggressive military campaign in Gaza, with thousands of Palestinian civilian deaths, and the continued occupation of Palestinian territories.

“My parents and their grandparents lived through the Holocaust. My father's family fought for Israeli independence,” Ben-Ami said. “It's a completely different life experience than a young person born in the 21st century. It's not at all surprising that there is a completely different conversation on college campuses compared to what happens in centers for the elderly.”

In every generation, the United States and Israel have had pointed conversations.

When President George HW Bush wanted to launch Middle East peace talks in 1990, he felt that Israel was dragging its feet.

His Secretary of State, James Baker, therefore delivered a direct message during his testimony before the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives: “It will take a very good faith and positive effort on the part of our good friends in Israel. Everyone there should know that the phone number is 1-202-456-1414. When you really want peace, call us.

This was and still is the White House telephone number.

Youtube

The current moment includes this paradox. Biden is proposing $14 billion in military aid to Israel, which is already the largest U.S. recipient of that aid. Yet the president criticizes Israeli military operations and tells the country what not to do in Gaza.

In the past, Israeli leaders often accepted military advice from U.S. presidents, Robert Satloff said.

“The historical precedent is that the president certainly has the ability to impose his will if he wants to go that far,” Satloff said.

We don't know exactly what will happen this time. Netanyahu says he will resist pressure from everywhere, including the White House.

“I think we're seeing this complicated relationship evolve in real time before our eyes,” Satloff said.

Greg Myre was an NPR national security correspondent based in Jerusalem from 2000 to 20007. Follow him @gregmyre1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/02/1241701364/u-s-israel-disagree-gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos