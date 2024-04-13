Masters 2024 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times from round 3 at Augusta National | golf news





Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 88th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

United States, unless specified; always BST; X stands for amateur.

Start from hole 1

1435 Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1445 Russell Henry, Torbjorn Olesen (The)

1455 Luke List, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

Saturday Recommended Groups

1435 Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

1555 Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas 1745 Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton 1915 Ludvig berg, Matthieu Pavon

1505 Tom Kim (Kor), Jake Knapp

1515 Siwoo Kim (Kor), Adam Scott

1525 Jon Rahm (Esp), Grayson Murray

Jon Rahm claimed he was relieved to make the cut at the Masters after battling his swing to shoot 4-over par in the second round and said his preparation for Augusta National had been very difficult.

1535 Chris Kirk, Tony Finau

1545 Keegan Bradley, JT Poston

1555 Camilo Villegas (Col), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Watch highlights from the second round of the Masters at Augusta National

1605 Lee Min-woo (Aus), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1625 Phil Mickelson, Sahis Tegalla

1635 Adam Hadwin (Cannes), Jason Day (Australia)

1645 Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh (Fiji)

1655 Eric van Rooyen (Rsa), Will Zalatoris

1705 Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1715 Patrick Cantlay, Neil Shipley (x)

1725 Corey Connors (Can), Harris English

1735 Brooke Koepka, Taylor Moore

Image: Brooks Koepka enters the weekend with back-to-back 73s and 2 over par.

1745 Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton (English)

1755 Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole

1815 Sepp Straka (Aut), Matt Fitzpatrick (English)

1825 Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover

1835 Adam Schenck, Patrick Reed

1845 An Byeong-hun (Korea), Cameron Smith (Australia)

1855 Danny Willett (UK), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1905 Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1915 Ludvig Åberg (Swea), Matthieu Pavon (France)

1925 Cameron Davis (Australia), Colin Morikawa

1935 Scotty Scheffler, Nikolaj Hojgaard (Den)

Scottie Scheffler shot a level-par 72 in difficult conditions in the second round of the Masters at Augusta National and was tied for the lead heading into Saturday.

[1945MaxHomaBrysonDeChambeau[1945맥스호마브라이슨디섐보

