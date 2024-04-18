Inflation in the UK slowed to 3.2%, the lowest in more than two years.





Consumer prices in Britain rose at the slowest pace in two and a half years, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Inflation was 3.2% for the year through March, down from 3.4% in February but slightly higher than the 3.1% economists had expected. This is a sign that the road to lower inflation may be a difficult one. Core inflation, excluding highly volatile food and energy prices, was 4.2%, down from 4.5% the previous month.

Economists expect inflation to continue to slow in the coming months and could fall below the Bank of England's 2% target as household energy bills fall. Overall inflation peaked at 11.1% in October 2022.

The recession is putting pressure on central banks to cut interest rates. The latest report published this week shows that unemployment in the UK has risen more than expected.

This presents a difficult balancing act for the Bank of England, PwC economist Jake Finney wrote in a note. He said slowing inflation would put pressure on banks to cut interest rates to get the economy growing again, but policymakers would want more conclusive evidence that we have achieved sustainable returns on targets before turning to rate cuts.

Last month, the Bank of England maintained its benchmark interest rate at 5.25% for the fifth consecutive time. Traders have postponed expectations of the central bank's first interest rate cut until later this year after Wednesday's slightly hotter-than-expected inflation report.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) also kept interest rates stable at its recent meeting. Given stubborn U.S. inflation data, two senior Federal Reserve officials said this week they would likely wait longer to cut interest rates than initially expected.

Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) sent its clearest signal yet that it may cut interest rates at its June policy meeting as inflation in the euro zone slows and the region's economy slows.

