These factors can worsen liver health





World Liver Day 2024: Hepatitis B and C viruses can cause inflammation and damage to the liver World Liver Day is observed on April 19 every year to raise awareness of liver-related diseases and promote liver health around the world. This day aims to educate people about the importance of liver health, encourage preventive measures against liver disease, and advocate early detection and treatment. The theme for this year's World Liver Day is “Be vigilant, get your liver checked regularly and prevent fatty liver disease.” This theme emphasizes the importance of early identification and prevention of liver problems, with a particular focus on the growing health threat posed by fatty liver disease. To promote global liver health and reduce the burden of liver diseases, various organizations, including health institutions and NGOs, are participating in awareness campaigns, educational events, and health screenings on World Liver Day. You can do your part by researching and learning about liver health. Keep reading as we share a list of factors that can worsen liver health. 10 factors that can negatively impact liver health: 1. Excessive drinking Alcohol abuse can lead to alcoholic liver disease, which causes inflammation, fatty deposits, and scarring of the liver. It may be helpful to abstain from alcohol and seek medical help for alcohol dependence. 2. Unhealthy eating habits Eating a diet high in processed foods, saturated fat, and sugar can lead to obesity, insulin resistance, and fatty liver disease. Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein while limiting your intake of unhealthy fats and sugars. 3. Obesity Excess weight can cause fatty liver disease and increase the risk of liver inflammation and scarring. Losing weight through a combination of healthy eating, regular exercise, and lifestyle changes can reduce your risk. 4. Viral hepatitis infection Hepatitis B and C viruses cause inflammation and damage to the liver, which can lead to chronic liver disease and liver cancer. Hepatitis B can be prevented with antiviral drugs and, in some cases, vaccination. 5. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease NAFLD is characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver and is often associated with obesity, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome. 6. Exposure to toxins and pollutants Chemical toxins, pollutants, and environmental contaminants can damage liver cells and impair liver function over time. Treatment includes minimizing exposure to toxins, following workplace safety guidelines, and maintaining good environmental hygiene. 7. Medication and drug use Certain medications and drugs, such as over-the-counter painkillers, prescription drugs, and recreational substances, can be toxic to the liver. 8. Smoking Tobacco smoke contains harmful chemicals that can cause liver inflammation, oxidative stress, and liver cancer. 9. Unprotected sex and dangerous injections Behaviors such as unprotected sex and sharing needles for drug use can increase the risk of hepatitis B and C infections, which can damage the liver. 10. Genetic factors Genetic factors such as inherited liver diseases such as Wilson's disease and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency may predispose people to liver problems. Overall, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, avoiding harmful substances, getting a hepatitis vaccine, and seeking early medical intervention for liver-related diseases can help maintain liver health and prevent liver disease. It's essential. Regular medical checkups and screenings can help detect liver problems early, allowing for timely treatment and intervention. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/health/world-liver-day-2024-these-factors-might-worsen-your-liver-health-5468462 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos