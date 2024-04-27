Essence Fashion Digest: The latest from Louis Vuitton, A$AP Rocky merch and more





Louis Vuitton This fashion week has been full of moments that we want to highlight. First, the first launch of Louis Vuitton's pre-fall 2023 men's collection by creative director Pharrell Williams is finally here. This is the latest pre-fall collection from the French fashion brand's creative directors. Meanwhile, rapper and fashion dad A$AP Rocky has launched new products to coincide with his upcoming album. Do not be dumb. Next, sneaker brands Reebok and JJJJound joined forces again for a collaborative sneaker. The new shoe offers understated luxury and street style energy. In addition, rapper Drake collaborated with the brand LArt De Lautomobile. The new running collection was donned by the rapper a month ago during a basketball game, causing a stir at the collection's debut. Finally, luxury fashion brand Michael Kors is hosting a pop-up in Paris in honor of its new Colby handbag. Keep scrolling for this week's fashion highlights. Louis Vuitton unveils its pre-fall 2024 collection Pharrell Williams' first pre-collection with Louis Vuitton has been revealed. The creative director's Pre-Fall 2024 men's collection follows the theme of travel. Williams has worked on this theme once before with its Resort 2024 collection. The connective power of travel through nautical themes is experienced in this collection featuring pieces like structured balloon-shaped pants in black and beige with collared jackets Matching zipped and striped suits with sailor caps. Other standout pieces from the collection are a blue and white varsity jacket with an LV script pattern, buttoned short sleeves with a Louis Vuitton signature logo, and a light salmon monogram check suit. Accessories include bright yellow quilted carry-on bags, printed handbags and a mini duffel bag. Shop the pre-fall 2024 men's collection at louisvuitton.com. Louis Vuitton A$AP Rocky launches new products Rapper A$AP Rocky is teasing his upcoming studio album with a merch drop featuring Dont Be Dumb prints on it, the same title as his album. The rapper announced that a fourth album was in the works last year and this merch release solidifies that. Pieces like a bulletproof shirt, hoodies and tank tops with the same print as the shirts are now available. The product also includes rhinestone T-shirts with a photo of the rapper and the text Dont Be Dumb displayed on the back. Fans can expect orders to ship in four to six weeks.

Buy Dont Be Dumb products online at awge.com. Reebok and JJJJound collaborate on another collection Sneaker brands Reebok and JJJJound are releasing three new pairs of sneakers as part of a new collaborative collection. The neutral shoes come in a light gray, light beige, and darker tan. Each pair is made from suede that perfectly enhances the color combinations. The brands have teamed up before, dropping the Club C 85s just a week ago. Shop the latest Reebok and JJJJbound sneakers on May 9 at JJJJound.com and on May 15 reebok.com. Drakes Nocta collaborates with LArt De Lautomobile Drakes brand Nocta has dabbled in sportswear for basketball with sneakers and other outdoor sports activities. Now, the brand is preparing to release a racing collection with LArt De Lautomobile. The rapper recently wore a two-tone blue racing jacket during the Houston Rockets' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Other items in the collection include a yellow and light green graphic long sleeve top, a yellow and beige windbreaker zip-up hoodie with white panels, buttery yellow sweatpants and a black pair also, a hoodie black and an earthy green t-shirt. . Accessories include green and orange running gloves and a seafoam green cap with the Noct logo displayed in the middle. Michael Kors organizes a pop-up in Paris Fashion brand Michael Kors brings its Spring 2024 campaign to life in Paris with an immersive pop-up. Hosted in the Marais district, the pop-up offers three rooms focused on the sensory experience with images of each room photographed by Mert Alas. The Colby bag is new to the Spring collection and is highlighted in the pop-up. According to WWD, this new event was created to target ambitious buyers. The first room of the pop-up features several screens with hazy lighting to represent California weather. The second room is reserved for the new bag on display while the third room presents effects allowing you to visualize a swimming pool. “We wanted to bring the graphic, sunny energy of Los Angeles, where the campaign was shot, to another of my favorite cities, Paris, as we celebrate the spirit of the next generation jet set around the world,” Kors told WWD.

