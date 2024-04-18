Fashion is for everyone – The Jambar





By Madeline Hippeard / Jambar Contributor The Youngstown State University Fashion Show Production and Promotion class will host its annual EveryBODY ​​Fashion Show at 6 p.m. April 24 at the Beeghly Center. This event is free and open to the public. While the EveryBODY ​​Fashion Show serves as the final project for the class, professor Jennifer Frank said the show was created to honor the memory of a former student who died from an eating disorder. The theme shows that everyone is beautiful and fashion is for everyone. That's the whole message behind the EveryBODY ​​fashion show, Frank said. You're going to see all shapes and sizes on the runway, all ages and genders. Frank said about 130 models will take part in this year's show. True to the theme of the show, the models come from different backgrounds. Some are current students, some are YSU alumni, and others are volunteers from the Youngstown community with a passion for fashion. Gianna Chetsko, junior fashion and interior merchandising student, said she has been modeling in the EveryBODY ​​fashion show for 10 years. Everyone's sense of style, personality and confidence, seen on the runways every year, is simply something amazing to see, Chetsko said. Every year, just seeing how supportive everyone in the crowd is and just wanting to see your own confidence on the track makes me want to come back every year. According to Frank, students in the class spend the entire semester preparing for the EveryBODY ​​fashion show, including working behind the scenes to coordinate the location, seating, lighting and music. Every spring semester in January I get a new group of students and they learn from start to finish how to produce and promote a fashion show, Frank said. In addition to featuring student-made pieces, Frank said the EveryBODY ​​fashion show partners with stores in the Youngstown community, such as TJ Maxx, H&M and EJ Hannah, to borrow clothing on loan to the models. Madison Howard, a junior in the fashion show class, has been involved in the EveryBODY ​​fashion show for two years. Howard said his favorite part of producing the show was seeing the final product on the day. I love the show. It's so fun, I love the energy of it. I love walking the track. It's one of my favorite things. “This year I'm teaching models to help them walk the runway more confidently,” Howard said. I can not wait to be there. Colin Ryan, a sophomore fashion and interior merchandising student, said the EveryBODY ​​fashion show gives models the opportunity to show off what makes them unique. This is very positive for fashion because there are very strict and unfair rules for being a model, Ryan said. We went completely differently to change those perceptions.

