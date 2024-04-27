Three US MQ-9 Reaper drones, worth around $30 million each, have crashed in or near Yemen since November





A US Air Force MQ-9 drone crashed in Yemen early Friday, according to a US military official, who updated earlier reports that it had crashed off the coast. An investigation into the incident is underway. According to the official, no injuries were reported.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Friday claimed responsibility for downing the drone.

The Houthis have shot down two more MQ-9s – both off the coast of Yemen – since November, the first in early November, then another in February. Each drone costs about $30 million, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Drones flying off and over the coast of Yemen are part of the U.S. military's efforts to help defend commercial and military vessels from ongoing Houthi attacks.

File: An MQ-9 Reaper drone flies overhead during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base Nov. 17, 2015, in Indian Springs, Nevada. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Houthis have attacked or threatened more than 100 commercial or military vessels in the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis say their attacks are a protest against Israel's war against Hamas and against U.S. support for Israel, but U.S. officials emphasize that many of the ships targeted by the group have no connection to Israel.

As a countermeasure, the US and UK, with support from other countries, carried out four rounds of joint airstrikes to destroy Houthi capabilities in Yemen. Additionally, the U.S. military regularly conducts self-defense strikes against Houthi missiles and drones when it sees the Houthis preparing for an attack.

The United States also launched a defensive maritime operation, dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, with more than 20 partner nations to defend commercial shipping against Houthi attacks.

So far, only one Houthi attack has resulted in deaths. In March, an attack on the Liberian merchant ship True Confidence killed two crew members.

The pace of attacks has slowed in recent weeks, but attacks continue, including on Thursday when the Houthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden. The US Central Command said in a statement that there were no injuries or damage following the attack.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said earlier this month that the United States “will certainly continue to do everything we can to protect commercial shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and, of course, will do whatever we need to do to protect our forces.”

Israel and Hamas at war More More Eleanor Watson

Eleanor Watson is a CBS News reporter covering the Pentagon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/3-u-s-mq-9-reaper-drones-30-million-crash-yemen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos