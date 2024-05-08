China's Xi Jinping visits Serbia on anniversary of 1999 NATO bombings

Belgrade: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Serbia on Tuesday evening escorted by MIG-29 aircraft as part of a highly secure visit coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Belgrade embassy. China, during which three Chinese journalists were killed.

Belgrade, after France, is the second stop on Xi's first visit to Europe in five years, which also includes Hungary. In Serbia, which is considered China's most important partner in the Balkans, Xi is expected to discuss China's multibillion-dollar investments in the country and possible new deals.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and government officials welcomed Xi at Belgrade airport, where he was greeted by a military honor guard and folk dancers. The two leaders will meet on Wednesday.

On May 7, 1999, 20 Chinese nationals were injured in the NATO attack, sparking outrage in China and an apology from then-US President Bill Clinton.

The embassy was hit during a campaign against then-Yugoslavia aimed at forcing the late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic to end repression against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

“The Chinese people value peace but will never allow a historic tragedy to happen again,” Xi said in an opinion piece in the Politika daily on Tuesday.

“The friendship between China and Serbia, imbued with the bloodshed of the two peoples, has become a common memory of the two peoples and will encourage the two sides to make enormous progress together,” Xi said.

The streets of Belgrade were decorated with Chinese flags and signs as thousands of police were deployed to secure Xi and his 400-member entourage, the highest-level visit by a foreign leader in years.