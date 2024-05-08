Politics
China's Xi Jinping visits Serbia on anniversary of 1999 NATO bombings
Belgrade: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Serbia on Tuesday evening escorted by MIG-29 aircraft as part of a highly secure visit coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Belgrade embassy. China, during which three Chinese journalists were killed.
Belgrade, after France, is the second stop on Xi's first visit to Europe in five years, which also includes Hungary. In Serbia, which is considered China's most important partner in the Balkans, Xi is expected to discuss China's multibillion-dollar investments in the country and possible new deals.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and government officials welcomed Xi at Belgrade airport, where he was greeted by a military honor guard and folk dancers. The two leaders will meet on Wednesday.
On May 7, 1999, 20 Chinese nationals were injured in the NATO attack, sparking outrage in China and an apology from then-US President Bill Clinton.
The embassy was hit during a campaign against then-Yugoslavia aimed at forcing the late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic to end repression against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.
“The Chinese people value peace but will never allow a historic tragedy to happen again,” Xi said in an opinion piece in the Politika daily on Tuesday.
“The friendship between China and Serbia, imbued with the bloodshed of the two peoples, has become a common memory of the two peoples and will encourage the two sides to make enormous progress together,” Xi said.
The streets of Belgrade were decorated with Chinese flags and signs as thousands of police were deployed to secure Xi and his 400-member entourage, the highest-level visit by a foreign leader in years.
A CLOSE FRIENDSHIP
Xi is heading to Serbia after France, where President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have pressed him to ensure more balanced trade with Europe and use his influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
During his first visit to Belgrade in 2016, the two countries signed a strategic partnership. Last year, Vucic signed 18 agreements with Xi in Beijing, including a free trade deal that is expected to take effect in July.
The two leaders insist on an ironclad partnership between their countries. Along with Hungary, which is Xi's next stop, Serbia is the strongest European supporter of China's Belt and Road Initiative.
China operates mines and factories across Serbia and has lent billions for roads, bridges and new facilities, becoming Serbia's key partner in developing much-needed infrastructure.
Observers say Xi's choice between Serbia and Hungary aims to bring together two pro-Russian European countries and major beneficiaries of Chinese investment. Serbia's Western partners view the country as a Chinese hub on the EU's doorstep.
In 2023, China was Serbia's second largest trading partner after the EU, with total trade of $6.1 billion and one of its top five investors, according to the national investment agency.
Published May 08, 2024, 00:52 EAST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/world/chinas-xi-jinping-visits-serbia-on-anniversary-of-1999-nato-bombing-3013013
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China's Xi Jinping visits Serbia on anniversary of 1999 NATO bombings
- President Erdogan of Trkiye, Hamas leader discuss efforts to end conflict and violence in Gaza
- The 'Game Of Thrones' actor was 74
- Softball goes to America East tournament
- Goldman Sachs names former Dallas Fed chief Rob Kaplan as vice chairman
- “This whole case is just a disaster”: Trump speaks as he leaves court
- CDC announces new coronavirus variant called “FLiRT'' continues to spread across the United States
- PM Modi explains BJP's '400 paar' goal: Stop Congress from locking Babri on Ram Mandir
- US soldier arrested in Russia and charged with theft, officials say
- 3-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash in Hollywood
- The 'Game of Thrones' actor was 74 years old
- Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech hockey release 2024-2025 schedules