Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi explains BJP's '400 paar' goal: Stop Congress from locking Babri on Ram Mandir

PM Modi explains BJP's '400 paar' goal: Stop Congress from locking Babri on Ram Mandir

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is targeting a victory of over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to “stop” the Congress from reinstating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader added that 400 seats for the BJP-led NDA will also ensure that the Congress does not put a 'Babri lock' on the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Modi was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar where he also criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's remark on Muslim quotas.

He further claimed that the opposition within the INDIA bloc is part of a deeper conspiracy, aimed at reserving all benefits for SCs, STs and OBCs only for their political gain.

Addressing the gathering, Modi claimed that the Congress was spreading rumors that if the BJP was voted to power for a third consecutive term, it would amend the Constitution. PM Modi commented, “It seems that Congress intelligence is focusing on their vote bank. »

The BJP has leveled accusations against the opposition parties for engaging in vote-banking and appeasement politics, while alleging that the Congress was planning to extend reservation benefits exclusively to the Muslim community.

It is important for the people of the country to know that the BJP-led NDA already has over 400 seats in Parliament. We used this number to remove Article 370,” PM Modi said.

Article 370 gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Further detailing the “need” for over 400 seats, the BJP leader said, “Modi wants 400 seats so that Congress does not bring back Article 370 to spoil the game; Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress does not put a lock on Babri. on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Modi said he wanted 400 seats in the Lok Sabha to prevent the Congress from 'dacoiting' the OBC quota to benefit its vote bank. We also used these 400-plus seats to extend the SC/ST quota for ten years, appoint a tribal woman as the country's president for the first time and provide reservation to women.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.

More less

Published: May 7, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/lok-sabha-elections-pm-modi-explains-400-paar-target-says-so-that-congress-doesnt-put-babri-lock-on-ram-mandir-11715082316751.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: