PM Modi explains BJP's '400 paar' goal: Stop Congress from locking Babri on Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is targeting a victory of over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to “stop” the Congress from reinstating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader added that 400 seats for the BJP-led NDA will also ensure that the Congress does not put a 'Babri lock' on the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Modi was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar where he also criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's remark on Muslim quotas.

He further claimed that the opposition within the INDIA bloc is part of a deeper conspiracy, aimed at reserving all benefits for SCs, STs and OBCs only for their political gain.

Addressing the gathering, Modi claimed that the Congress was spreading rumors that if the BJP was voted to power for a third consecutive term, it would amend the Constitution. PM Modi commented, “It seems that Congress intelligence is focusing on their vote bank. »

The BJP has leveled accusations against the opposition parties for engaging in vote-banking and appeasement politics, while alleging that the Congress was planning to extend reservation benefits exclusively to the Muslim community.

It is important for the people of the country to know that the BJP-led NDA already has over 400 seats in Parliament. We used this number to remove Article 370,” PM Modi said.

Article 370 gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Further detailing the “need” for over 400 seats, the BJP leader said, “Modi wants 400 seats so that Congress does not bring back Article 370 to spoil the game; Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress does not put a lock on Babri. on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Modi said he wanted 400 seats in the Lok Sabha to prevent the Congress from 'dacoiting' the OBC quota to benefit its vote bank. We also used these 400-plus seats to extend the SC/ST quota for ten years, appoint a tribal woman as the country's president for the first time and provide reservation to women.

Published: May 7, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

