Health
CDC announces new coronavirus variant called “FLiRT'' continues to spread across the United States
A new group of coronavirus variants is spreading across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says a series of mutant strains called “FLiRT” are now predominant in the country.
CDC data shows that one of the FLiRT variants, KP.2, is currently responsible for about 1 in 4 infections in the United States.
According to , the KP.2 variant may be more dangerous than previous variants of COVID-19. WFTV 9 News.
Megan L. Ranney, M.D., dean of the Yale School of Public Health, tells WebMD that FLiRT has several properties that help SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including changes in the spike protein. He said there are some worrying features. human body.
The CDC notes that despite the decline in severe cases, COVID-19 remains a public health threat that people should be aware of.
People age 65 and older are encouraged to get revaccinated with the latest COVID-19 vaccine.
What are the symptoms of the FLiRT variant?
-
sore throat
-
cough
-
Malaise
-
traffic jam
-
snot
-
headache
-
muscle pain
-
fever or chills
-
loss of taste or smell
-
shortness of breath
-
nausea or vomiting
-
diarrhea
