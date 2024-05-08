Health
100 million doses of vaccine ready to ship within months
- The U.S. government has two H5N1 avian influenza vaccine candidate viruses that can be used in vaccine production.
- Research suggests that vaccines based on these may provide good protection against avian influenza viruses circulating among cattle in the United States.
- It will take months to produce and ship millions of doses, but experts fear uptake remains low.
The H5N1 avian influenza circulating in the United States remains far more dangerous to birds than to humans.
This strain of influenza, which is currently circulating among cattle, has only sickened one person in the past few months. But flu strains can mutate, so federal health officials are already considering a potential vaccine.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that the country has two vaccine candidate viruses available to manufacturers for avian influenza vaccine production.
“these [candidate vaccine viruses] “It's like a seed stock that is saved in case a particular strain emerges.” Dr. David Diemertprofessor of medicine at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and director of the GW Vaccine Research Unit.
If avian influenza begins to spread easily to people,[the candidate vaccine virus] “Using existing egg technology that we normally use for regular seasonal vaccines, we can send it to manufacturers to produce millions of doses of the vaccine,” he said.
a
This type of weakened virus can grow well in chicken eggs, and most manufacturers use it to make seasonal influenza vaccines.
Vaccine candidates also include a surface protein (known as hemagglutinin) from viruses that circulate in the community. This allows the vaccine to generate a protective immune response.
There are four H5N1 vaccine candidate viruses in the U.S. National Pre-Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Stockpile (NPIVS). Report STAT News. The avian influenza that affects dairy cows is H5N1.
Only two of these vaccine candidate viruses match the currently circulating avian influenza strains.
Studies show that vaccines based on these two vaccine candidate viruses “provide good cross-protection against circulating viruses in cattle,” said Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. I am. He spoke on the phone on May 1st..
but, Dr. Amesh AdaljaA senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health warned that the vaccine candidate virus is not an “exact match” to the currently circulating H5N1 strain. This means that vaccines may not be very effective at preventing the disease.
In addition, the study Studies conducted in the mid-2000s found that the H5N1 vaccine did not cause a strong immune response in people unless given in sufficient doses. Or when given with compounds known as adjuvants that increase the immune response.
Adalja pointed out that the H5N1 vaccines we have in stockpile are not very good at eliciting an immune response.
“Even if it's a targeted virus,” Adalja said. “In clinical trials, the protective antibody levels that people had were moderate.”
one of them still exists
Still, Diemert believes that avian influenza vaccines based on NPIVS' two vaccine candidate viruses are effective and may be more effective than seasonal influenza vaccines.
This is because bird flu vaccines are likely to target only a single virus strain.
In contrast, multiple types of influenza can circulate during seasonal influenza season. seasonal influenza vaccine They are developed each year to target specific strains of influenza. Vaccines will be developed in the summer and early fall by looking at strains that are common in the Southern Hemisphere. However, the strains that become more common in North America during flu season may not be the ones targeted by vaccines.
As a result, seasonal influenza vaccines may ultimately target the following strains: influenza virus It was not distributed in that year.
“That's one of the reasons [seasonal flu vaccines] It's not a perfect match, so it's not 100% effective,” Diemert said.
Before an avian influenza vaccine can be rolled out, it must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which
So this should go pretty smoothly, Diemert said. [bird flu] The vaccine will be manufactured using the same manufacturing process used every year. [for seasonal flu vaccines]”
“I'm also confident that if this particular strain were to emerge on a large scale, the FDA would accelerate things,” he said. “Therefore, we do not believe that regulatory approval will result in speed-limiting measures.”
In terms of getting the vaccine to those who need it most, “all the pieces are in place to be able to roll it out relatively quickly,” Diemert said.
However, when sending [the candidate vaccine virus] It will still take manufacturers weeks to months to produce all the doses needed,” he said.
This is especially difficult in a “rapidly changing situation” like the pandemic, he said. Dr. Peter Chin-Hongan infectious disease physician at UCSF Health.
Federal health officials estimate that: Over 100 million doses It can be shipped within 3-4 months. However, only 50 million people will be eligible, as it is expected that two doses will be required.
Vaccine production can also be affected by the same viruses that vaccines are designed to protect against.
Manufacturers often use chicken eggs to make influenza vaccines, but chickens are also susceptible to the avian influenza virus that affects cows.
Therefore, “global [influenza] There is a pandemic, birds are also dying, and supplies such as chicken eggs may be limited,” Adalja said.
As of May 6th, Over 5 million Chickens and other commercial or backyard poultry in the United States are affected by highly pathogenic viruses. Avian influenza (HPAI). The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that this includes H5N1.
The big question is whether enough vaccines will be administered in time to make a difference.
“In the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, the pandemic was already over by the time a vaccine arrived,” Chin-Hong said.
During that trend, tens of millions of Americans Although they were vaccinated, the fall wave had subsided by the time vaccine doses were available.
But “now it's 2024, and things are changing,” Chin-Hong said, referring to the rapid development and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. “If people put their mind to it, it could happen quickly…but the devil is in the details.”
Overall, “it's going to take some time to actually be ready to vaccinate everyone who is at risk for the flu,” Adalja said. “And, as I said, the vaccine candidate viruses that are stockpiled are not perfect matches. Even if it were a perfect match, [the H5N1 vaccine] It's not a good vaccine to begin with. ”
Federal health officials said the government also mRNA avian influenza vaccineis based on the same technology as Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines.
Chin-Hong said this type of vaccine could be updated more quickly to match the currently circulating virus strains. But he said these vaccines have their own challenges, including the need to store them at extremely cold temperatures.
Additionally, given that these vaccines are a new use of mRNA vaccine technology, the FDA may require clinical trials, which could delay their rollout to more people.
Other options for dealing with bird flu outbreaks in humans include antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu, which are given to people who are already infected.
“Different interventions speak to different people,” Chin-Hong said. “Americans generally prefer to treat something rather than prevent it, but that can be difficult.”
As we've seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not just about how many doses of vaccine can be shipped, it's also about how many people can be vaccinated.
“The problem we have is that vaccine hesitancy is increasing right now and people may not be as motivated to get vaccinated,” Diemert said. “I don’t know if it’s any different. [hen egg] Influenza vaccine technology has been around for decades, and there's plenty of evidence that it's safe. ”
Chin-Hong said the current low rate of coronavirus vaccination among U.S. adults is a sign of vaccine fatigue.
About 22% of all U.S. adults have received an up-to-date coronavirus vaccine, and the rate is slightly better among older adults (38%).
“It shows how tired people are [with vaccination campaigns]” said Chinhong. “this [hesitancy] You'll need to approach it in the same way as making a detailed plan. [for rolling out the vaccines]”
Adalja is concerned not only about vaccine hesitancy, but also about growing public opposition to vaccines in general.
“For H1N1 in 2009, vaccination rates were below average because concerns raised by the anti-vaccination community (which were unwarranted concerns) deterred people from getting vaccinated,” he said. Stated.
However, he added, “Since COVID-19, the anti-vaccine movement is stronger than it has been in decades.” “So I think we will start the vaccination campaign. [future] It would be very difficult to deal with an emergency in the current political environment. ”
There is no indication that the H5N1 avian influenza circulating in dairy herds has developed the ability to spread easily to people. But federal health officials plan to roll out bird flu vaccines as a precaution.
The federal government has two vaccine candidate viruses in stockpile. They are weakened so they cannot infect humans or cause disease, but they grow well in chicken eggs, which is why influenza vaccines are most commonly made.
Health officials say the vaccine candidate virus is not “perfectly matched” to the current avian influenza virus, but should provide sufficient protection. But experts worry that vaccine fatigue could hinder inoculations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/bird-flu-u-s-could-produce-and-ship-100-million-vaccine-doses-within-months
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 100 million doses of vaccine ready to ship within months
- Tylers Wearable Art Show showcases more than just fashion
- In testimony that Honig “puts the defense on himself.”
- Xi Jinping's visits to Serbia and Hungary reflect Sino-EU tensions
- Former tennis prodigy Kylie McKenzie awarded $9 million in a sexual assault lawsuit against USTA
- 2023 Morocco Earthquake Operation Update No. 3 (MDRMA010) – Morocco
- Bad Bunny, Usher, Alton Mason and more – Footwear News
- Biden's arms transfer policies face new pressure from Gaza war
- CV school principal resigns after 30 years Rock actor allowed to speak to students
- Tylas Viral Met Gala Balmain Look
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Drifts Towards Mixed End During Quiet Trading Day
- Russian plot to kill Volodymyr Zelensky foiled, Kyiv says | BBC News