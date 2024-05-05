Protests in the United States have long been celebrated, condemned, welcomed and muzzled | Demonstrations





The protests, rallies, sit-ins, marches, and disruptions date from the early days of what would become the United States.

They have continued to echo the sights and sounds across the landscapes of America's colleges and universities today. Protest camps have sprung up and been forced to disappear because of Israel's war on Gaza, which has been going on since early October.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at U.S. schools have called on their administrations to sever economic and other ties with Israel or with businesses they say support the war. The protest camps began April 17 at Columbia University and spread nationally.

Just as protest is a part of American history, protest is met with irritation, condemnation, anger, and even the use of law enforcement and aggressive tactics.

Dissent is essential to democracy. But dissent must never lead to disorder, President Joe Biden said Thursday, summing up the enduring national paradox.

Administrators, under pressure to restore order as the start of the academic year approaches, say they support the right to speak but do not disrupt the lives of other students or violate rules of conduct. Police were called to clear campus encampments across the country, and more than 2,300 people were arrested.

The right to assemble, express oneself, and seek redress of grievances is enshrined in the first of the U.S. Constitutional Amendments and past social actions that enabled progress toward equality by previous generations, often at great risk to their lives. , are rented.

But these same actions can provoke anger and outright opposition when they cause interruptions, and those who speak out can be seen as outsiders seeking to sow chaos and influence impressionable minds.

That's not to say the protests haven't had an effect over time, says Robert Shapiro, a professor of political science at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs and an expert on public opinion. on American politics.

The 2011 Occupy Wall Street protest, for example, brought attention to economic inequality in the United States, Shapiro says. [E]Economic inequality in the United States has become and remains more visible.

Public opinion is changing on these issues because of the effectiveness of protests in accomplishing one very important thing: increasing the visibility and importance of the issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2024/5/5/protest-in-the-us-have-long-been-celebrated-condemned-welcomed-muzzled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos