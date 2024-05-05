Inside a 'peaceful and proud' Gaza protest camp at a British university





Meanwhile, the university said it was engaging with protesters in a way that respects peaceful protests and freedom of speech.

Our priority is always to ensure that our campus is safe for everyone, and protests must be conducted within the bounds of the law. We do not tolerate the use of threatening, abusive or abusive words or behavior that causes or is likely to cause distress. statement this week.

Risk assessors also come to the camp while I am there to check that the situation is still peaceful and that there are no health and safety issues.

Lecturer Dr Mori Ram also came and spoke to the students to express his support. He is originally from Israel and has family near the Lebanese border.

The Hamas attack on October 7 and the Israeli bombardment of Gaza in the months that followed had a profound impact on him.

Honestly, for the first time, I felt ashamed. Our family is exposed to everything that happens there, says Dr. Ram.

I think encampments like this and what's happening in the US right now can hopefully provide the political pressure needed on the Israeli government to end things on a good note.

But Dr. Morey said he knows he does not represent the majority of Israel in his views on the conflict.

“Like all student communities, Jewish students are broad and diverse and there is a wide range of views within the Jewish student community,” said UJS’ Mr Dabby-Joory.

But I think a lot of Jewish students feel unwelcome, uncomfortable and nervous,” he said.

That doesn't mean every student is feeling it, but I know from talking to 9,000 students across the country that many of them are feeling those things while on campus.

Tensions within the community and between people of their own faith and those of their political group also affected Naomi.

It was incredibly isolating, she told me.

One of the frequently used slogans [by Jewish pro-Palestinian activists] It's not my name. And in my opinion, why should it be done in someone else's name?

It was an incredibly isolating experience, both personally and in the wider world, to see the reactions of other Jews to the pro-Palestinian movement.

It was quite difficult at times to feel that sense of community that was a big part of me growing up.

