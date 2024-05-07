Savills says UK house prices will rise this year in a U-turn in line with previous forecasts | house price





A fall in mortgage rates has led one forecaster to reverse his prediction of a fall in UK house prices in 2024 and instead suggest that the average cost of a property could rise by 61,500 over the next five years.

Property company Savills predicted in November that average house prices were expected to fall by 3% this year as a rise in Bank of England interest rates increased affordability pressure on prospective buyers.

However, while the base rate remains at 5.25%, competition among mortgage lenders has lowered borrowing costs and increased market activity. As a result, Savills expects average prices to rise 2.5% to 292,000 in 2024.

Although it downgraded some of its long-term forecasts, it said it expects growth every year until the end of 2028. The average price is expected to rise by 61,500, or 21.6%, to 346,500.

The number of homes expected to change hands this year was also raised from 1.01 million to 1.05 million.

Lucian Cook, head of housing research at Savills, said: “The outlook for 2024 has improved since the last time. [November 2023] Mortgage costs are expected to decrease slightly and be much less volatile. The outlook for economic growth has also improved slightly, with relatively modest house price growth expected this year and the potential for greater growth in the coming years.

It is widely known that the bank's benchmark interest rate has reached its peak, and while some economists had expected a rate cut as early as March, policymakers at their last meeting decided to wait until inflation continued to fall and are expected to keep rates unchanged again. . When we meet this Thursday.

Cook said Nationwide Building Society's 75% two-year fixed-rate mortgage, which was set at 5.35% last November, fell to 4.84% this month, while its five-year contract fell to 4.5%.

These deals are no longer available, with Nationwide and several large lenders revising their deal prices upward in recent weeks, but rates are still lower than November prices.

The highly competitive nature of the mortgage market means lenders are pricing quite aggressively in anticipation of bank rate cuts, restoring buyer confidence and prices to some extent, Cook said. But he said rising prices this year would create additional affordability issues going forward.

Savills expects prices to rise by 14.2% over the next five years in London, which has the highest prices, while in the lower-priced regions of North West England and Yorkshire and the Humber, prices could rise by 14.2%. About twice that.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Prices in London's most expensive postcode have fallen 2.6% over the past year, according to separate figures from rival estate agent Knight Frank.

Despite the high proportion of cash buyers, sales in central London's main market have not been immune to hesitation caused by fluctuating mortgage rates, it said.

Tom Bill, head of UK housing research at Knight Frank, said: “The close relationship between borrowing costs and demand has been evident across London in recent months. The number of offers in April was 14% below the five-year average (excluding 2020), highlighting how weak demand has been.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/article/2024/may/07/savills-uk-house-prices-rise-this-year-u-turn-forecast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos